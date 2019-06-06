Reolink Launches Full-Featured and Affordable E1 Pro Pan Tilt Smart Home Camera

HONG KONG, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink today debuts its ultra-affordable E1 Pro Wi-Fi pan tilt security camera, aiming to make this portable and powerful security solution accessible for everyone.

E1 Pro, now at 10% off, is available for purchase on Reolink's official online store: https://reolink.com/product/e1-pro

"Our customers deserve smarter, better and more affordable home security solutions," said Colin Lau, Reolink's CEO. "Innovation makes all the difference. That's why we keep innovating new products and aim to change the game in the smart home field."

The full-featured Reolink E1 Pro, labeled only $49.5 (at 10% off), is equipped with almost every smart feature just as a fancy and expensive security camera does. Its 355-degree pan and 50-degree tilt make this camera cover a wide range of areas inside customers' home, office, warehouse, etc.

E1 Pro will integrate with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa (coming soon). Users can use their voice to control the camera by simply saying, "Hi Google Assistant, show me the living room." Users can get live streaming via Google Nest Hub, Chromecast-enabled TVs, Alexa Echo Spot, Echo Show, or Fire TVs.

This small and mighty security camera can keep users' precious moments with free-rolling 7 days of secure cloud recording. More cloud plans are available on Reolink Cloud.

Customers can also save the motion-triggered video recordings by inserting an SD card to get local storage, or connect the camera to Reolink NVR to get 24/7 continuous recording.

At an unbeatable retailing price, Reolink E1 Pro makes the smart home experience effortless with the rich features below:

Smooth 355-degree Pan and 50-degree Tilt

Works with Google Assistant/Alexa

Cloud & On-Board Storage Options

High-Quality Two-Way Audio

4MP Super HD & Brilliant Night Vision

Dual-Band WiFi & 2T2R MIMO Antennas

Intelligent Motion Detection Alerts

Remote Access Wherever and Whenever

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com, or visit the Reolink US Amazon store: https://amzn.to/2y93Ukj.

Contact

Elvia Poon/PR manager

Email: pr@reolink.com

Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

