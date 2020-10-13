Reolink Rolls Out Best Prime Day Deals (2020), Up to 25% Off on Security Cameras and Systems

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a smart home security solution innovator, launches exclusive early deals, up to 25% off, with its star smart home security cameras and 4K security systems from now through Oct. 18.

Customers can snag good deals on Reolink official store here, https://reolink.com/flash-sale, before Prime Day officially starts.

Reolink offers best early prime day deals with up to 25% off to everyone.

"We want to give thanks to our customers for their great support, which motivates us to keep delivering smart home security solutions with great quality and cool features," says Eva Nel, Reolink's sales director, "To show our gratitude, we will offer our flagship products with the best discounts."

Reolink Prime Day Exclusive Deals 2020 Overview

Reolink will offer up to 25% discount for multiple products, from the latest spotlight security cameras and smart home WiFi IP pan-tilt cameras, to the all-in-one 4K security systems with NVRs, for both homeowners and business owners.

Reolink Lumus – Outdoor WiFi Security Camera with Spotlight (up to 25% off)

Worried that burglars may break into your house in the dark? Not a chance with Lumus standing guard. This wireless camera will illuminate your doorstep or any dark spot around your house instantly when it detects any suspicious movement.

Reolink Argus 3 – 100% Wire-Free Battery-Powered Spotlight Camera (15% off)

Get wire-free security with Argus 3, Reolink's latest battery or solar-powered camera. Featuring an integrated motion spotlight, this security camera can light up the dark corners and stop crime before it happens.

E1 Series – Smart Home WiFi Pan Tilt Security Cameras (up to 25% off)

With Reolink E1 series cameras, E1, E1 Pro, and E1 Zoom, on watch, you may keep tabs on your babies, pets and parents when you are away from home. Enjoy peace of mind with clear image quality, 2-way audio, and easy pan-tilt feature.

RLK8-800B4 – All-in-One 4K 8-channel PoE Security System (up to 20% off)

This PoE NVR system provides comprehensive protection for your house, stores or any other properties by capturing everything in 4K ultra-high resolution.

Find more sweet smart home security solution deals here: Reolink Prime Day 2020 one-stop store

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.

Contact

Reolink PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Address: RM.4B, Kingswell Commercial Tower, 171-173 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Reolink Innovation Limited

