Reolink Works With Google Assistant, Spearheading a New Era of Connected and Smart Home

HONG KONG, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink today announces its Argus 2, Argus Pro and E1 Pro work with Google Assistant, enabling customers to use their voice to control the three Reolink smart home cameras to get live streaming with Google Nest Hub or Chromecast-enabled TVs.

Customers now can use simple commands to control the cameras, by saying "Hey Google, show [name of room where the camera is placed] on [name of Chromecast device]," to get live streaming directly without any complicated configuration.

Verbal order is the easiest and smartest way to control smart home devices and Reolink aims to provide the most seamless experience for customers. The power of Google Assistant to hear and interpret voice demands makes smart home control simpler and more intuitive.

"Voice control has been the top technology trend since the blossom of smart home devices, like smart security cameras, smart speakers, etc. Consumers are always seeking an easier and smarter way to control their smart devices," said Colin Lau, Reolink's CEO. "That's why we keep innovating to make our security cameras integrate with third-party devices. And the compatibility of Google Assistant is one of our milestones to reach our goal to make our products more connected, simple and convenient."

Compatibility and Availability

Reolink Argus 2 and Argus Pro wire-free security cameras and E1 Pro WiFi pan tilt smart camera are now compatible with Google Assistant. The integration between Reolink cameras and Google Assistant is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. More Reolink security cameras will be integrated with Google Assistant soon.

Customers can learn more about Reolink's Google Assistant integration here.

About Reolink

Reolink, a global innovator in the smart home field, is always dedicated to delivering the easiest and most reliable security solutions for home and business. Reolink's mission is to make security a seamless experience for customers with its groundbreaking security products. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.

For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com or visit the Reolink U.S. Amazon store: https://amzn.to/2y93Ukj.

