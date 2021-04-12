Reolink's New Argus 3 Pro is a Smarter Take on Home Security With Person/Vehicle Detection & 2K Images

WILMINGTON, Del., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After releasing smart IP cameras in recent months, Reolink, a global innovator in smart home security solutions, doesn't slow down the pace of launching more AI-enabled cameras. This time, it is Argus 3 Pro, a wire-free smart spotlight camera with 2K image quality.

Reolink Argus 3 Pro is a small but smart camera, which integrates AI-enabled detection & 2K images into home security.

Compared to other cameras in Reolink's star lineup Argus series, Argus 3 Pro is a complete upgrade with a 2K(4MP) high-performance lens. This camera can capture every detail vividly and deliver 2x clearer images than 1080p ones. Even better, with a built-in motion spotlight, this camera allows users to see in color in pitch-black places.

In addition to the excellent image quality, standout features also include the onboard AI person/vehicle detection, which makes it possible for the Argus 3 Pro camera to know the differences among people, cars, and other movements and thus, deliver more accurate alerts.

"We are devoted to more reliable smart detection service to our users. By leveraging local AI processing of the Argus 3 Pro camera, we eliminate the possibility of delayed alerts and personal information leakage," said Sharon Guo, Reolink's product manager, "So, our users can enjoy elevated peace of mind without worries or subscriptions."

Among the nice-to-have features is dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and the camera can deliver more stable performance as it will connect to 2.4 or 5 GHz WiFi. Offered, too, is two-way audio. Users can warn off unwelcome guests from their porch via the phone app.

Features of Reolink Argus 3 Pro smart spotlight security camera include:

2K image quality: Capturing crystal-clear images day and night

Integrated spotlight: Illuminating dark corners & allowing users to see in color

Person/vehicle detection: Delivering more accurate alerts

Customized alerts: siren, spotlight & recorded voice alarms

Dual-band WiFi: More stable performance with 2.4/5 GHz WiFi connection

Two-way audio: Listen in & talk back at the same time

Flexible power options: Rechargeable battery; solar-powered

Indoor & outdoor use: IP65 certified weatherproof

Smart home integration: Working with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa

Wide field of view: Enjoying an expansive view of 122°

Time-lapse creation: Recording hour or day-long events to minutes-long videos

Reolink Argus 3 Pro is now available for pre-order. Click here to learn more about this wire-free smart spotlight camera or pre-order now, https://reolink.com/product/argus-3-pro/.

