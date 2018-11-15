Reon Revive - The new way to Energize

"Reon is a quick, convenient, low calorie alternative to the usual caffeinated soft drinks which are loaded with sugar," said Daniel Scott, co-founder of Reon Revive, "with 1.25mcg of vitamin B12 and 80mg of caffeine in each serving, Reon is great for maintaining energy and alertness, fits in your pocket, and is ready to go when you are."

"Since Reon Revive's only active ingredients are caffeine and vitamin B12, it is very different from many energy drinks," Scott said, "making it an excellent choice for people who put their energy into work, sports and play."

Caffeine is known to reduce fatigue and increase alertness, and it's this combination of caffeine with vitamin B12 that helps keep people alert and revived. Vitamin B12 is known to reduce fatigue and tiredness, and occurs naturally in plants, animals, and dairy.

"The benefit of this kind of energy is that it contains more of what you need and less of what you don't," Scott said, "and with only three calories in each sachet and no sugar you get all the boost without the sugar crash."

Reon recommends taking two-to-three sachets throughout the day to stay energized and states that these supplements are not only perfect for that 2 p.m. boost people often need, but also for that extra revitalizing kick before, during, and after exercise.

"Put down the sugary energy drinks, and pick up Reon Revive," Scott said. "It is the new way to fuel your day, and we're changing the way people energize."

Reon is an Informed Sport certified product, meaning it is suitable for use by professional athletes.

