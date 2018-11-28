Reon Revive is now available for purchase on Amazon

"The Pomegranate flavor marked the start of our journey here and is our flagship in the States. There's a couple of exciting new flavors on the way too!" Daniel Scott, Reon Revive Co-Founder, said.

Each packet of Reon Revive contains 4 sachets of energizing formula. Each sachet contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same as a double espresso, and 50 percent of people's RDA of vitamin B12. There are only three calories per sachet and each sachet is completely sugar free, gluten free and vegan friendly.

"I had back-to-back races and little time to refuel in between," said Elizabeth Maiuolo, a marathon runner and popular blogger on Instagram. "Reon is amazing because it doesn't introduce liquids to my stomach that I have to process. It's instant fuel with nothing swishing around in your stomach. I love it! So easy to carry and use!"

Reon Revive only contains Vitamin B12 and caffeine and because of this it appeals to a variety of consumers and occasions, including; energy drink consumers, coffee consumers, effervescent vitamin tablet consumers, and pre-workout/sport supplement powder consumers.

"It serves as a reliable 'pocket energy' booster that is always ready," Scott said. "With tried, tested and trusted ingredients, Reon energizes without the junk in energy drinks and can be enjoyed wherever, whenever and by whoever every day!"

Reon Revive is especially unique in that the powder does not need to be mixed or diluted in water—it simply melts on the tongue to deliver a quick boost of energy.

Reon is an Informed Sport certified product meaning it is suitable for use by professional athletes.

For more information about Reon Revive, visit tryreon.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

