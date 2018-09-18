Reon Revive returns from ECRM® EPPS event in Phoenix, Arizona

"It was our first time at this event, and we are very excited about the results," Daniel Scott, Reon Revive Co-founder, said. "Reon sat with buyers from top retail stores in the U.S. and presented to them the benefits of our products. Our product was well-received, and we're excited to see what this event brings for 2019 and following years!"

Fontem Ventures, Reon's parent company, created this innovative and tasty 'pocket energy' booster for individuals and professionals who put all their energy into an active lifestyle. Reon is an easy-to-use revival powder, which melts on the tongue without the need to be mixed with water.

"Reon Revive gives people that boost of energy they're looking for. Whether it's at the gym, at work, or just for that early morning meeting or seminar! Reon Revive is an effective and convenient way to energize on the go," Scott said.

Reon Revive is a low calorie, vitamin B12 and caffeine powder shot that is gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan. Reon is now also an Informed Sport certified product meaning it's suitable for use by professional athletes.

EPPS is a branch of the Efficient Retail Marketing Event® that took place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resorts in Phoenix, Arizona. Some of the buyers that attended the event represented major retail stores in American like Amazon.com, Costco, CVS, GNC, LuckyVitamin.com, Meijer, Sam's Club, The Fresh Market, Vitamin Shoppe, Walgreens, Whole Foods and more.

For more information about Reon Revive, visit tryreon.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Reon

Related Links

http://tryreon.com

