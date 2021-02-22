Reopening Business with Confidence: KnowYourMeds Launches Safe Return-to-Work Solution

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowYourMeds, Inc. today launched a digital Safe Return-to-Work solution to help employers reopen their doors, kick-start onsite work, and keep employees engaged through the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution empowers organizations to reduce reopening risks by monitoring compliance with their return-to-work requirements, while giving employees the tools to adhere to them.

"With vaccinations beginning, the reopening of business is truly upon us," said Kim Shah, CEO, KnowYourMeds. "We are thrilled to harness our solution to help enterprises bring their people back, while instilling confidence in their safety."

According to Senior Benefits Advisor, Anthony LaMonica, "Clients are looking for transparency and simplicity in their monitoring processes. They want to help their employees be safe and at the same time have a sense for how all their employees are doing – those that will vaccinate and test and those that are not comfortable. This solution allows them to do so."

The Safe Return-to-Work solution builds on the technologies underlying KnowYourMeds' AI-based Digital Assistant, which individuals use to comply with medication protocols, report symptoms, and stay on top of their health.

It helps businesses:

Educate employees on their specific COVID-19 policies and guidelines

Know which individuals may need vaccines and which request exemptions

Choose and communicate criteria for testing and recording vitals and side effects

Monitor employee compliance with vaccine schedules, testing and health trackers

Address teams' health concerns

Configured to reflect each employer's unique requirements and vaccine strategy, the Safe Return-to-Work solution includes a portal for real-time, enterprise-wide dashboard reporting.

Employees log into an accompanying Digital Health Assistant (mobile app) to stay up to date on workplace procedures, record their vaccinations, tests, vitals and side effects, and be prompted on next steps.

The solution is secure, stable, meets privacy requirements and is HIPAA compliant. More information is available at knowyourmeds.com/safe-return-to-work.

About KnowYourMeds, Inc.

KnowYourMeds is a for-profit social enterprise that seeks to improve healthcare globally. Using AI and machine learning, we enable consumers to be better educated and self-driven in managing their health – leveraging proper use of medications, adhering to condition protocols, tracking health metrics and complying with the right and timely provider follow-ups.

