Reorg Announces Acquisition of Dai1 Media

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg, a leading financial media and technology company, announced today that it has acquired Dai1 Media, a subscription-based provider of news, insights and analysis about special situations in China. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"As part of our global growth strategy, Reorg has invested heavily in Asia over the last 12 months. We are delighted to bring the Dai1 Media team and its clients into Reorg to amplify our quality coverage of distressed and special situations in China," said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg. "We have already grown our team of financial and legal analysts as well as investigative journalists in the region to 20, based in Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Australia. The Dai1 Media team will significantly enhance our offering to clients globally."

Dai1 Media was founded by Shasha Dai in 2017 after a 19-year career as a financial journalist in China and U.S. with CapitalStructure, Dow Jones/The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and China's state television. With a team of experienced financial journalists, many of whom are bilingual, Dail1 Media informs it diverse client base about deal-making for companies and assets based in China.

Ms. Dai, said, "When I founded Dai1 Media two years ago, my goal was to build a dedicated source of news and intelligence about the alternative asset classes in China. Given where the country is in the corporate default cycle, we have invested heavily in the special situations coverage over the last year and a half. We are very pleased to join the Reorg team. Reorg's commitment to continuing its expansion in Asia combined with Dai1's established expertise on China will enable us to together provide even more outstanding coverage of special situations in Asia's largest market."

Reorg's product range includes intelligence, data and analysis of high yield and distressed credits across North America and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as Asia. Reorg also offers specialist products including M&A, First Day, Covenants and Debt Explained.

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg has fundamentally changed the way financial and legal professionals access complex and opaque business information. Our unique editorial team combines reporting with financial and legal analysis to provide a holistic view of topical situations and delivers that view in real time through our proprietary platform, which is powered by machine learning and natural language processing. Today, with offices on three continents, Reorg serves more than 20,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services and advisors, as well as corporations so they can make better business, investment and advisory decisions. To learn more, visit Reorg.com .

About Dai1 Media

Founded in 2017 as the first dedicated publication about alternative asset classes in China, Dai1 Media consists of a team of experienced financial journalists offering specialized content on private equity deals, distressed debt investing, corporate restructuring both out-of-court and in-court, special situation and direct lending, fundraising and personnel news. Dai1 subscribers consist of private equity firms, private debt funds, hedge funds, distressed credit investors, restructuring advisers and law firms. To learn more, visit www.dai1media.com .

