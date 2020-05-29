Rep. Ilhan Omar Gets A New Challenger In Minnesota's 5th Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Candidate Daniel McCarthy returns to Minneapolis, having served as an Army Major, entrepreneur, civil rights attorney, immigration policy analyst and refugee officer.

On 6/2/20, McCarthy holds a post-filing presser at Daymark Homes, 1477 W. Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN in the 6th Floor club room at 2 pm.

Daniel McCarthy will make himself available for candid, in-depth answers to questions. He'll also feature a poetry-slam rendition of his campaign platform. In that sense, attendance can serve as a form of honoring this candidate's namesake, Minnesota's late US Senator and poet, Eugene McCarthy.

Given the interior space involved, current imperatives of social distancing, and an unpredictable response level from the media community, this event is not open to the general public. Be amongst the first to learn the story of a "renaissance man" whose career trajectory hit multiple setbacks incident to adult ADHD.

McCarthy also sponsors this event to mark his resumption of Minnesota residency after driving in last week from his retirement venue of San Francisco. The event site doubles as not only a club room, but a fitness center as well - which has further resonance given the host's lifelong devotion to heavy physical exercise.

Working on his own memoir (congruent with the one Rep. Omar has just published), McCarthy is eager to talk about both sides of the parallel he has inhabited as a near-perfect foil to the incumbent Congresswoman. As a former civil servant of senior rank, he believes he can offer timely insights on how the federal pandemic response went so wrong. From his personal experience as a criminal defense lawyer and a strong sense of rule-of-law integrity, McCarthy is keen to speak out on the killing of George Floyd - not to mention his singular views on war and peace, immigration and hyper-partisanship, among many other topics.

Other elements of McCarthy's bio include a 1994 Congressional bid in Minnesota's old 6th District (which includes the part of the current 5th District where he then lived), getting called up for Desert Storm and doing staff work for the post-Vietnam Presidential Clemency Board. The last time he ran for Congress in the Twin Cities area McCarthy garnered 30% of the vote in a three-way primary.

There's a new report of damage to the event site last Wednesday night - incident to unrest over Monday's police killing just miles away. The presser will proceed, not despite this, but because of it. Having drawn danger pay while interviewing refugees in unstable areas of Côte d'Ivoire and Chad (during his 2008 - 2010 posting in Ghana), McCarthy will run risks on important missions.

Media Contact:

Daniel McCarthy

312.898.0377

[email protected]

SOURCE McCarthy for Congress