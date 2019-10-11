Rep. McBath Meets with AARP Georgia to Discuss Lowering Prescription Drug Prices

"As a two-time breast cancer survivor, I know what it's like to lay awake concerned about the high cost of health care," McBath said. "As your representative, I will continue to fight every day to protect the health of our communities, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to provide comprehensive care for seniors, and to defend those with pre-existing conditions."

"We thank Congresswoman McBath for joining AARP in support of this important legislation," said Lee Baker, AARP GA State President. "The Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 will help more Americans afford access to the prescription drugs that they need to get and stay healthy. We need immediate action to lower drug prices, especially to provide relief for older adults who are particularly hurt by outrageously high prices."

H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act will end the ban on Medicare negotiating directly with drug companies, will improve the access and affordability of prescription drugs, and will end corporate price gouging of life-saving medication. The bill also creates a new $2,000 out-of-pocket limit on prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

Just yesterday, Rep. McBath also introduced H.R. 4618, the Medicare Hearing Act of 2019 with her colleague Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-12). H.R. 4618 will provide coverage for hearing aids for seniors under Medicare Part B and make hearing devices more accessible for Americans across the nation. The average price of a single hearing aid is $2,300, according to a 2015 report from the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

SOURCE AARP Georgia

