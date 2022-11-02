Repair OnDemand Connects Fleets, Auctions, Dealerships and More with a Nationwide Network of Sublet Repairers

Repair OnDemand has quickly established itself as the go-to vehicle reconditioning and repair marketplace

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Repairify™, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), announced it has built and is now successfully operating a two-sided sublet repair marketplace called Repair OnDemand .

Repair OnDemand is the trusted marketplace connecting sublet repair professionals with companies that have vehicles in need of repair, such as fleet owners, auction operators, dealerships, and independent repair facilities.

During 2022, the Repair OnDemand marketplace quickly proved itself as an effective and efficient resource for fleet owners, dealerships, auctions, and independent repair facilities to gain on-demand access to a trusted network of over 16,000 sublet automotive repair professionals. The platform's growing network has transacted billions in repairs to date as it continues to expand on its extensive list of repair offerings.

"Becoming competitive in the wholesale automotive whole car space is about offering a quality product with operational speed and performance," said Yoker Vidal, Vice President of Sales for Copart. "Repair OnDemand has enabled us to become nimble through a period when finding fast, reliable repair professionals has been incredibly challenging for our competitors. We now offer services to our clients that we had challenges offering before."

Repair OnDemand was able to quickly establish its footing by combining the software, technology, and people from AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Mobile Tech RX, One Guard Inspections, and BlueDriver, to bring clients together with its network of over 16,000 sublet repair professionals.

"Our clients are companies that typically have hundreds or thousands of vehicles in need of inspection, cosmetic body work, minor mechanical repairs and maintenance, or key replacement," said Tony Rimas, President of Repairify's Repair OnDemand business. "Our marketplace already has become an invaluable resource in a relatively short amount of time."

Repair OnDemand helps automotive fleet owners, auction operators, dealerships, and independent repairers improve repair and reconditioning operations before, during, and after the repair. It does this by speeding the time required to find sublet repair professionals, providing more control over how quickly the repairs can be completed, and automating invoicing and payment processes.

Repair OnDemand reduces the repair and reconditioning cycles and provides visibility into the full repair process. To connect with Repair OnDemand or request sublet repair work, visit https://repairondemand.com/.

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a trusted marketplace that connects sublet repair professionals with companies that have vehicles in need of repair, inspection, or both. Through our software, technology, and people, we empower on-demand, vehicle-side repair. Repair OnDemand provides quick access to a network of over 16,000 repair professionals, and provides leading edge solutions through AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Mobile Tech RX (MTRX), One Guard Inspections, and BlueDriver.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

