Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One for Diagnostics, Calibrations, and Programming

Undisputed leader in automotive intelligence and technology showcases new product Nov. 1-4 at SEMA booth #31201, Upper South Hall

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify™, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), today introduced the new asTech All-in-One solution for local and remote automotive diagnostics, calibrations, and programming to simplify the repair process.

The asTech All-in-One is a comprehensive tablet-based solution with both local and remote capabilities, allowing for OEM and OEM-compatible* diagnostics, ADAS calibrations, and programming on a vehicle.

As the most powerful solution of its kind available in the automotive repair market, the All-in-One features asTech's broadest capabilities and OEM vehicle coverage, including those utilizing the DOIP, CAN-FD, and secure gateway protocols.

With the All-in-One, users can:

Scan using 1,000+ remote OEM and local OEM-compatible diagnostic tools

Conduct remote and local calibrations, initializations, and parts programming

Access 400+ certified remote technicians

Access local OEM-compatible pre- and post-scan reports

"The All-in-One provides an elegant, intuitive user interface, combined with a robust set of local and remote capabilities," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. "This solution is for the automotive repair shop that needs to be prepared for every potential circumstance where diagnostics, calibrations, and programming are concerned."

The All-in-One will be among the future of automotive repair solutions shown in the SEMA New Products Showcase (booth 31307), as well as Repairify's main booth (31201), November 1-4 in Upper South Hall.

Repairify will demonstrate our ADAS identification and calibrations capabilities at the SEMA Show ADAS Feature (booth 36007) during the show.

Attendees can also find Repairify during AAPEX / SEMA Show week at AAPEX Joe's Garage (booth R8514).

Repairify Vice President of Training and Development Chris Chesney is speaking in three SEMA Education sessions.

* asTech has rigorously tested thousands (and counting) of aftermarket tools. Only those proven to perform equally as well as OEM tools are classified as OEM-compatible. That means customers get the same performance as an OEM scan but with aftermarket speed and cost.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting–edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices and also provides access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit: asTech.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.