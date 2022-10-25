Repairify Introduces the asTech Mini - Innovative, Compact, Mobile Tool for Remote & Local Diagnostics

See it Nov. 1-4 at Repairify's SEMA booth #31201, Upper South Hall

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes big innovations are found in small packages. Today, Repairify™, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), introduced the asTech® Mini device, a powerful, compact, and comprehensive Bluetooth-enabled OBD II scanning solution for OEM and OEM-compatible* diagnostics.

Paired with the asTech mobile app, the asTech Mini delivers the functionality of thousands of OEM scan tools in a powerful, pocket-sized device.

asTech® Mini OBD II Device

"The asTech Mini delivers the remote OEM and local OEM-compatible diagnostic scanning that customers have come to expect in a much smaller package," said Maurice Tuff, Chief Marketing Officer, and Global Head of Tools for Repairify. "It's like having hundreds of certified technicians and over a 1,000 OEM tools right in the palm of your hand."

With the asTech Mini, users can:

Access asTech's patented remote OEM diagnostics and 400+ certified technicians

Perform local OEM-compatible* quick scans

Read and clear codes

Conveniently access all scan reports in the asTech mobile app

Be assured that scans are backed by our full certified warranty

asTech Mini will be available to automotive and collision repair centers and multi-shop operators for order in 2023.

The Mini will be among the future of automotive repair solutions available for viewing in the SEMA New Products Showcase (booth 31307), as well as Repairify's main booth (31201), November 1-4 in in Upper South Hall.

Repairify will demonstrate our ADAS identification and calibrations capabilities at the SEMA Show ADAS Feature (booth 36007) during the show.

Attendees can also find Repairify during AAPEX / SEMA Show week at AAPEX Joe's Garage (booth R8514).

Repairify Vice President of Training and Development Chris Chesney is speaking in three SEMA Education sessions.

* asTech has rigorously tested aftermarket tools on tens of thousands of vehicles on the road today. Only those proven to perform equally as well as OEM tools are classified as OEM-compatible. That means customers get the same performance as an OEM scan but with aftermarket speed and cost.





About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting–edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices? and also provides access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit: asTech.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

