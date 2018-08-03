REPAY Brings Payment Technology to InterProse Software

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two powerhouses in the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry recently partnered together to create major efficiencies for their shared customers. REPAY Realtime Electronic Payments, a leading payment technology provider that offers the most advanced and secure omnichannel payment services on the market, completed an integration with InterProse, a powerful debt collection software that is proven to be flexible, feature-rich, intuitive and user-friendly.

The partnership will improve the payment process by removing the friction and redundancies often experienced in day-to-day business operations while providing customers with expanded payment options. REPAY's payment technology will enable InterProse clients to accept payments made with credit and debit cards, HSA cards, and bank accounts at any time through a variety of channels. The integration eliminates the need to double-post payments in both systems, making reconciliation easy and stress-free.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to bring increased value to our customers' payment experiences. REPAY's technology paired with the advanced InterProse software will provide our clients with a distinct competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY.

"Seeking and partnering with the best industry providers is a top priority for InterProse. With REPAY as a partner we continue to strengthen ACE as a complete SaaS ecosystem that enables our customers to provide top solutions to the clients and consumers they serve. Together we provide a modern solution that has no peer," said Matthew Hill, President/CEO of InterProse.

InterProse builds, delivers, upgrades, and supports the most advanced web-based debt recovery software on the market. Serving industries at every customer level, from start-up to enterprise, InterProse develops technology to help customers do more with fewer resources by stressing process automations and technology integrations. InterProse strives to be the most flexible, modern solution available for its target markets of third party debt collections and original credit grantors. For more information, visit www.interprose.com.

REPAY Realtime Electronic Payments is a full-service provider of electronic transaction processing services for a variety of integrated end markets. The REPAY payment platform provides direct integration to core systems and access to a suite of payment technology products including credit/debit card processing, ACH processing, IVR/phone pay, text pay, electronic bill payment systems, and white-labeled consumer-facing portals, including mobile apps. For more information, visit www.repay.com.

