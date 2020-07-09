Reperio to bring home health testing with instant results

PORTLAND, Ore., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reperio emerges as a new startup led by Travis Rush and Matt Wallington, both previously of Sightbox, a concierge vision care service founded by Rush in 2012 and later acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2017.

Reperio's mission is to empower individuals across the planet to attain their best health through access to data, simplicity, and discovery.

As access to personal healthcare data continues to become more relevant, Reperio's comprehensive in-home health screening provides instant results for key health markers – directly to the consumer. A kit of FDA-approved medical sensors is paired with an app, guiding the individual through a series of health tests. The app highlights problem areas which can be reviewed with a doctor and also offers guidance to help discover better habits and improve health over time.

As a serial entrepreneur, Rush finds inspiration in everyday problems. Rush found frustration in his own experience as a patient and began considering ways in which healthcare is limited by cost, convenience and overall access.

Gallup reported that in 2019, one-third of Americans delayed healthcare for financial reasons. A 2018 OnePoll study detailed that the average American has not had a check-up with their doctor for close to three years and in addition to concerns about cost, 30% of respondents were too busy and 27% were too stressed to seek medical attention. All of this significantly contributes to underlying conditions going undiagnosed. Rush explains "We need a more cost effective and convenient way to take care of ourselves. In doing so, we can lessen the burden on healthcare professionals with routine checkups that take up time and resources that could be used to take care of those that are actually sick. Reperio could become a win-win."

Rush and Wallington met while sharing startup office space back in 2015. Fast forward to 2017, Rush successfully lured Wallington away from Amazon to join Sightbox as Chief Technology Officer. Wallington's 20+ years of combined engineering and leadership experience co-founding several startups and building products at Amazon and Intel make him a unique fit to lead the technical strategy and product development for Reperio.

COVID-19 hit the world just as Rush and Wallington had transitioned to create Reperio. In an unexpected twist, COVID-19 further exposed the increased risk that individuals with underlying health conditions face. The CDC reports that in 2020, almost ¼ of Americans suffering from diabetes are undiagnosed. Suddenly, diabetes or high blood pressure could mean the difference between recovering from COVID-19 at home or a stay in the ICU, or worse.

COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of taking health seriously and finding ways to empower us all with a simple solution to measure and track our health over time. Reperio plans to launch its patent pending service and technology directly to consumers later this year and through employers in 2021.

About Reperio Health

