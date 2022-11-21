Replace Google Analytics for free with AesirX

From this week, you can now get important customer insights from an ethical web Analytics platform; AesirX Analytics and AesirX BI (Business Intelligence) protect customers' privacy and are GDPR compliant because of the unique 1st party AesirX JS Data Collector technology. Now you have a privacy-first Google Analytics alternative.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From today, and all this week in line with their $1 million giveaway, AesirX launches two more marketing platforms. AesirX Analytics and AesirX BI are Open Source 1st-party-based web analytics platforms that collect, store, and analyze business data - only ever in a compliant and privacy-first way. Essentially, they are your 1st-party alternatives to Google Analytics - respectful of your customers' privacy and fully compliant with GDPR and other regional legislation.



By now, anyone experienced enough within the industry will know that digital marketing is about to change significantly - enough for everyone in the world to be affected. In the past decade, online tracking and the abuse of customer data have reached a crescendo, which is about to crash.



Third-party cookies will be obsolete by 2023! When the world gets blocked from using tracking cookies and 3rd-party JavaScripts in the very near future, and certainly by 2024 when Google Chrome stops supporting 3rd-party cookies, alternative 1st-party web analytics will be needed.



AesirX is building the world's first fully legal, 1st-party MarTech stack - 20 Solutions in 2 years! AesirX Digital Marketing Automation (DMA) and AesirX Digital Asset Management (DAM) are already available with multiple features and benefits to improve workflow automation.



Today, the team releases AesirX Analytics and AesirX BI which come with a locally hosted 1st-party JavaScript solution, called 1st-party JS Collector, that gathers and stores data legally, including storage of citizens' data in-country. Easily install and integrate AesirX Analytics with AesirX BI for extensive insights to, respectfully, use visitor data for any effective and result-oriented digital marketing strategy, based on a data driven foundation.



The BI dashboard provides compliant Business Intelligence data, including conversion and behavioral data, to personalize the customer experience, optimize marketing performance and streamline operations - yet by gathering data only ever in a compliant and privacy-first manner using AesirX's free 1st-party JS Collector.



AesirX Analytics and AesirX BI are available Open Source on Gitlab, so they are fully customizable, and come in 5 tiers ranging from Freemium (with dozens of free features) to a fully hosted and managed Enterprise edition.



You download AesirX Analytics and AesirX BI Free from GitHub for free.



