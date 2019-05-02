Replacement Demand Analysis for Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles' Selected Emission Control and Aftertreatment Components Aftermarket in Europe, 2015-2025

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Will Witness the Largest Amount of Revenue Growth Due to Higher Unit Costs at a CAGR of 5.1%



This research service covers the Class A-G, MPV, SUV vehicles exhaust aftertreatment aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value (€ billion) across Europe.It discusses unit shipment, revenue, average price, distribution channels, and market shares.



The base year for this analysis is 2018, and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2025.



The research report covers the following product categories:

• Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

• Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

• Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valves

• Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)



The European passenger vehicle exhaust aftertreatment aftermarket is expected to show steady growth in unit shipment in the coming years.Stringent legislation in Europe post the diesel-gate scandal and low and ultra-low emission zones to control air pollution resulting from emissions will be the main catalyst for this market.



New testing standards are also expected to influence this part category.



Overall unit shipment and revenue will experience an increase due to heightened focus on this category from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Independent Aftermarket (IAM) participants alike.Sales of new diesel vehicle sales are declining and are expected to remain on a downward trend, forcing retrofitment of older diesel vehicles to make them comply with the latest Euro regulations.



Average unit prices are expected to increase slightly due to the increase in raw material costs.The IAM channel has the bulk of the market share in all part categories, except SCR systems due to the complexity of the system.



The retrofit nature of the market is the main reason for IAMs to have a upper hand.DPFs are the most important parts currently, but SCRs will be major revenue generators towards the end of the forecast period due to its high average unit price.



The key suppliers in this market are Tenneco, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, Pierburg, Valeo, Bosal, BM Catalysts, EEC, Eberspacher, HJS, Febi Bilstein and BASF.



Research Highlights

This research also summarizes key suppliers, their core competency, brands, channel focus and positioning, OEM associations, and aftermarket expertise, among others.



The key areas that this study will cover are as follows:



• Total Class A-G, MPV, SUV exhaust aftertreatment units

• Total Class A-G, MPV, SUV exhaust aftertreatment revenue

• Overall A-G, MPV, SUV exhaust aftertreatment distribution channel analysis

• Overall A-G, MPV, SUV exhaust aftertreatment trends and their impact on units and replacement rates

• Key legislations, diagnostics, and monitoring tools



