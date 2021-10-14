Replacement Sheets Market to Grow by 4.6% CAGR as Nearly Three-Tenth of Sales to be Contributed by Hospitals: FMI

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global replacement sheets market for the forthcoming decade. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the replacement sheets market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Replacement sheets demand grew at a steady 4.5% CAGR in 2021, opines Future Market Insights in its latest report. Rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections and increasing number of surgeries are set to drive growth in the Replacement Sheets Market.

Growing rate of critical surgeries such as caesarean and other invasive procedures is propelling the sales of replacement sheets. Need to reduce the risk of infection and transmission of infectious bacteria, medical professionals use replacement sheets to ensure the patient safety.

On the back of these aforementioned factors, the global replacement sheets market is expected to grow at a steady 4.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Demand for replacement sheets grew at an average 4.3% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. With increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for medical handling equipment within hospitals, demand for replacement sheets increased.

Unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 impacted the global replacement sheets market positively. As the number of surgical procedures increased related to COVID-19 and other diseases, demand for replacement sheets remained steady during the FQ-20.

With expedited vaccination drives and increasing surgical procedures, key players collaborated with online retail channels to meet the unceasing demand for replacement sheets within hospitals. As per FMI, sales of replacement sheets grew exponentially across emerging economies including, China, India, and Japan.



"Increasing demand for replacement sheets within hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers have compelled the key players to introduce affordable and improved quality products. Hence, to necessitate the growing demand, leading healthcare companies are actively investing in research activities to meet the surging requirements. This is expected to create immense scope for market players," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Replacement Sheets Market Survey

In terms of product type, turn sheet for over 59% of the total market share owing to increasing number of surgeries and hospitalization

Hospitals are expected to be the primary end-user for replacement sheets, accounting for more than 28% of total market share

The U.S. will lead the growth of North America replacement sheets market, contributing over 81% of total market revenue

replacement sheets market, contributing over 81% of total market revenue The replacement sheets market in Germany will exhibit robust growth at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

will exhibit robust growth at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections in the U.K. will result in high sales of replacement sheets market, with the market totaling US$ 2.7 Mn in 2021

in 2021 China will account for over 50% of total market share in East Asia in 2021.

Key Drivers

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and rising number of surgical procedures will fuel the demand for replacement sheets

Increasing research and development activities to improve the product quality will create incremental growth opportunities for key players.

Key Restraints

Dearth of skilled medical professionals and assistance will hamper the sales of replacement sheets as inability to handle the replacement sheet can result in infection transmission

High cost associated with the repositioning devices and replacement sheets is the major factor expected to restraint the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the replacement sheets market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. Key players are strategizing by launching new higher quality products to generate new proceedings.

In order to expand their global reach, key players are collaborating and forming partnerships with end-users and other key players, especially in emerging economies. Additionally, leading companies are also focusing on product development to deliver convenient and safe options for the patients.

Recently, HoverTech International, in 2018, announced the launch of HoverSling repositioning sheet to provide caregivers to use one product for all patient handling tasks.

Some of the prominent players operating in the replacement sheets market profiled by FMI are:

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Etac AB

HoverTech International

EHOB Inc.

Vendlet ApS

Arjo- Getinge Group

Stryker Corporation.

More Insights on the Global Replacement Sheets Sales Outlook

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of replacement sheets market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for replacement sheets with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Slide Sheet

Disposable Slide Sheets



Reusable Slide Sheets

Turn Sheet

Disposable Turn Sheets



Reusable Turn Sheets



Air Transfer Gliding Sheets

End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Long Term Care Centers

Skill Nursing Facilities

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Replacement Sheets Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into replacement sheets demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for replacement sheets market between 2021 and 2031

Replacement sheets market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Replacement sheets market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

