Replicon Unveils ZeroTime™: Revolutionary AI-powered Automatic Time Tracking for the Global Workforce

ZeroTime Liberates Employees From Manual Time Tracking to Boost Data Accuracy and Employee Productivity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicon announced the launch of ZeroTime™, a new revolution in time tracking, that enables organizations to modernize their time tracking process with AI/ML technology. It liberates employees from manual timesheets by automatically capturing their work and time data across more than 100 work applications, thus maximizing employee productivity and customer engagement.

ZeroTime: AI-powered Time Tracking for Your Global Workforce Liberate your employees from manual timesheets

The widespread adoption of hybrid work and the resulting proliferation of digital apps has deepened the need for automating the time capture process. With solutions powered by ZeroTime, organizations can rapidly respond to changing business needs with granular, real-time visibility into their workforce planning and performance.

ZeroTime provides the ability to:

Automatically collect employee time data from collaboration and productivity tools by Microsoft, Google, Zoom, Jira, Slack, Asana, Adobe, and more.

Assemble pre-filled timesheets that employees can review and submit.

Custom reconstruct employees' work week across multiple projects for accurate project costing.

Accurately capture 100% of your employees' work time across projects for accurate billing and payroll management.

Gain granular, real-time visibility into their current projects for better resource management.

Leverage accurate time data to confidently forecast resource capacity to undertake new projects and optimize project bidding.

"ZeroTime is an organically built innovation designed to liberate employees from traditional timesheets," Lakshmi Raj, Co-CEO at Replicon, said. "It seamlessly connects with Replicon products to automate the time capture process using AI and ML technology. At Replicon, we believe that employee time is a strategic asset and ZeroTime liberates your employees from filling timesheets manually," she added.

Global businesses use Replicon to benefit from:

A single source of truth for time with global governance

A cloud-based solution that is secure, reliable and scalable to one million employees

Modern interfaces and user experience tailored to each group and location

Native mobile apps for employee tracking and manager approvals

Full real-time visibility into project time data for billing across all groups

Out-of-the-box support for statutory pay rules in 250+ jurisdictions

A global solution with multi-lingual and multi-currency support

Speed of delivery and ability to integrate with any ecosystem

Raj Narayanswamy, Co-CEO at Replicon, said, "ZeroTime enables organizations to transform their hybrid workforce into engaged, agile and high-performing teams. It creates a compelling value proposition for organizations looking to improve their employee experience and customer success in the new normal."

About Replicon

As a pioneer in Time Intelligence, Replicon elevates people as a strategic asset within organizations, improving operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's award-winning cloud-first solutions for enterprise time management, project time tracking and workforce management are in use by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Replicon also offers Polaris, the self-driving Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions, which help project-driven organizations optimize resource utilization for increased productivity and profitability.

With over 25 years of industry leadership, Replicon continues to innovate new approaches to effectively manage people's time, their skills, projects and resource utilization. Most recently, Replicon launched the world's first Knowledge Workforce Management Solution, which enables organizations to seamlessly collect and process data related to people, projects, skills and time, ensuring a single source of truth for harmony across business functions. Our innovative solution is powered by ZeroTime to harness the power of a single source of accurate data in real time and eliminate all manual processes.

