Replicon's Time Intelligence® Platform Is A Proud Winner Of The 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The 16th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are high honors for recognizing the achievements of contact centers, bespoke customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. More than 2300 nominations from organizations of all sizes, and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on eight specialized juries.

Replicon's comprehensive suite of agile and easy-to-deploy time-tracking solutions, built on the Time Intelligence® Platform , helps enterprises meet their business needs related to managing time for projects, pay, costs, and billing. The cloud-based, scalable, and configurable solution provides a single source of truth for time data, enabling business leaders to stay on top of key metrics related to performance, productivity and profitability.

Caption: Replicon helps organizations manage time as their greatest asset and increase profits

Replicon's mobile-first capabilities allow businesses to eliminate data silos and track and manage a distributed workforce with ease and flexibility. Additionally, the open web services API allows the platform to meet all integration needs. Organizations of all sizes can model any use case around time and leverage Replicon's AI-powered platform for enhanced performance and productivity.

Replicon's Time Intelligence® software provides global businesses with:

A single source of truth for project time

Modern UI/UX tailored to each group and location

Native mobile apps for employee tracking, manager approvals, and global governance

Effortless time capture leveraging AI, GPS, calendars, and more

Accurate real-time visibility into project time data for billing across all groups

Support for compliance with statutory pay rules in over 250 jurisdictions

A configurable rules engine to automate approvals and workflows

Highly secure platform with speed of delivery and ability to integrate with a complex ecosystem

This is the tenth consecutive year that Replicon has won awards in this category. Replicon's 24/7 Client Service Team ranks among the best in the tech industry. The company's enterprise support, in-app chat service, proactive case audits to flag customer query trends, and specially tailored training and webinars have earned continued customer appreciation.

"We are both honored and thrilled to be recognized once again by the Stevie Awards for our outstanding customer service department," says Lakshmi Raj, co-CEO of Replicon. "It is a testament to our commitment to delivering continued value and innovation. Global businesses are recognizing the need to view time as a strategic enterprise asset, and that is the reason we are seeing so much momentum with our Time Intelligence® platform. Our solution is designed to support the automation and digital transformation of project time tracking while meeting every organization's unique requirements for scalability, configurability, and security. "

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11, 2022."

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence® company, has over 25 years of industry leadership, pioneering new approaches to time, project and resource management. Time intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon offers award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time management, global time and gross pay automation, and includes complete solution sets for project time tracking for costing and billing, time & attendance, and workforce management.

Replicon's innovative Polaris product line introduces the world's first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management , helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability.

Replicon's team of over 700 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe, including PwC, Siemens, FedEx, NTT, Expedia, Moody's, SAS, Facebook, and Hyatt. To learn more, please visit www.replicon.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://StevieAwards.com/sales .

