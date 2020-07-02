Report: Abacus Once Again Leads All Providers in Capital Deployed and Life Settlement Payouts

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 5 years, Abacus has been consistently ranked as the top buyer in almost every reported category.

According to a new report from a settlement industry news outlet, The Deal, Abacus Life Settlements is one of the fastest-growing major life settlement buyers in the industry, posting an 18.5% annual increase in policies purchased. This is the third year in a row Abacus led all major buyers in growth. In addition, The Deal reported Abacus led the entire industry in overall settlement value paid to clients, with $163 million paid to clients in 2019.

According to the report, the overall life settlement industry grew by 11% in 2019. The report compiles data mainly through a public-records request from state insurance departments and is prepared by an impartial third party.

"Of the top players, we were one of the fastest growing providers in the industry. Abacus has outperformed the industry growth every year for the last 3 years. That's not an accident," said Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus Life. "It's also not an accident that even though we purchased fewer policies, we deployed significantly more capital than the top-ranked volume buyer. We care about our clients, and that has been consistently reflected in industry-leading offers."

"The agents, brokers, and financial advisors we work with are willing to trust us with their most important asset…their clients," said Scott Kirby, Abacus' Managing Partner. "We are extremely well-capitalized and interested in building long-term relationships, which means treating their clients with respect and getting the maximum value for their life insurance. Additionally, our staff has done an incredible job dramatically improving the total experience through training and education while reducing contract closing times by 20%."

Founded in 2004, Abacus Life is a licensed Direct Life Settlement Provider and Buyer headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Abacus responds to the needs of Professional Advisors and Policy Sellers seeking to optimize the value of life insurance policies. Policy Sellers, Life Settlement Brokers, and Agents know they can count on Abacus to deliver sound solutions and a fair market value for each policy that we purchase.

Contact Abacus directly at 800-561-4148, or [email protected]

