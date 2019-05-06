Report About Drought Resilient Technologies and Strategies Now Available

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Accelerating Drought Resilience Through Innovative Technologies" marks the culmination of two years of research by a diverse team of water and energy experts led by Water Energy Innovations, Inc. in partnership with Southern California Edison (SCE). The project was centered in drought-challenged Tulare County, the largest milk-producing county in the U.S. where more dairy cows reside than people. The project goal was to identify technologies that could build drought resilience while also saving energy, supporting electric reliability, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Extensive outreach was conducted to obtain the insights of water, wastewater, and energy utilities; agricultural and industry experts; local government officials; business and community leaders; and a wide variety of technology developers.

The key finding: "Distributed energy resources" are already recognized by the State as essential to California's future; its counterpart - "distributed water resources" - is equally critical. Many technologies exist today, and more are on the horizon, that can build drought resilience. Customers of water utilities have the pivotal role in drought-proofing the State; the most exciting drought resilient technologies need to be implemented by water users themselves in all sectors: agricultural, industrial, commercial, governmental, and residential.

Every drop of water saved, and water recycled and reused by customers, creates public benefits by reducing the amount of water needed and the amount of wastewater produced, thereby also reducing the water sector's energy use and carbon footprint. Broadening the State's definition of "public benefits" and transitioning single-purpose State programs – water investments for water projects, energy investments for energy projects – to comprehensive cross-cutting programs that specifically target multiple benefits would alleviate many of the compliance constraints that currently thwart optimization of public investments.

The Project's findings and recommendations can be found at https://droughtresilience.com/.

The full report can be downloaded at https://droughtresilience.com/the-report-2/.

This project was sponsored by the California Energy Commission and funded via the State's Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) Program.

