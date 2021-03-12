Report: Confidence Soars to Record-High Among PropTech Investors and Founders

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaProp, the leading PropTech venture capital firm, today announced the publication of its Year-End 2020 Global PropTech Confidence Index sponsored by PwC.

MetaProp's Confidence Index is published twice per year, providing unique and in-depth insight into the health of the real estate tech industry, and offering perspective from PropTech investors and startup founders worldwide. The latest edition of the Confidence Index, which digests the latter half of 2020, finds that despite a challenging year (to say the least), the PropTech industry is hitting its stride.

While the pandemic ravaged much of the economy during 2020, it actually turned out to be a boon for PropTech, as technologies were adopted and put to use faster than they would have been otherwise, and investors took notice. During the last half of 2020, the Global PropTech Investor Confidence Index score reached 9.2 out of 10 — a record high, up from a previous ceiling of 8.8 in mid-2019. Likewise, the Startup Confidence Index is at its highest recorded level to date, at 7.7 out of 10. As investors regained confidence they started investing more over the last six months of 2020 — which thereby increased confidence in startup founders that were benefitting from the influx of capital.

Aaron Block , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of MetaProp, said: "The second half of 2020 proved to be incredibly positive for the PropTech ecosystem. As we predicted earlier last year, the PropTech sector continued its rapid growth and maturation, with a flurry of record-setting activity and industry sentiment soaring to new heights. We are excited as we anticipate this trend will continue in 2021, with COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out faster than expected and a more stable political climate."

Among the further takeaways from the Year-End 2020 Global PropTech Confidence Index:

39% of startups say it will be easier to obtain venture capital funding over the next 12 months compared to the previous 12 months, a dramatic increase from an all-time low of 12% during the middle of 2020.

94% of investors believe that the pandemic will further accelerate the adoption of PropTech in the real estate industry, up 5% from mid-year 2020.

59% of the investors that responded said that they expect to make more PropTech investments over the next 12 months — up from 33% at mid-year 2020.

65% of investors expect to see more pitches from PropTech startups over the next year compared to the previous year — up from 46% at the middle of 2020.

10% of startups expect their space to be less competitive over the next 12 months, down from an all-time high of 21% at mid-2020. That's double the historic average of 5%.

Founders expect to see increasingly strong M&A and SPAC activity in the PropTech sector in 2021.

