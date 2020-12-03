Report: Florida Ranks #4 in Nation for Economic Impact from Video Game Industry With $2.7 Billion Annual Output

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine State is in the spotlight for its economic impact from the video game industry.

A new study from the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) shows the video game industry in Florida generates $2.7 billion in annual economic output, either through direct industry output

($1.2 billion) or via other participants in the video game ecosystem, such as suppliers and other supported output ($1.5 billion). That ranks the state fourth behind California, Washington and Texas in economic output.

Also, the video game industry accounts for about 16,300 jobs in Florida, either directly through industry jobs (about 6,300) or through supplier and other supported jobs (about 10,000)—ranking fourth nationally.

Overall, the U.S. the video game industry's annual economic output is $90.3 billion and accounts for nearly 429,000 jobs.

These are among several key findings from "Video Games in the 21st Century: The 2020 Economic Impact Report," a review of the industry and its wide-ranging impacts released today by the ESA. The report outlines ongoing advancements in technology and vast participation in gameplay that transcends all demographics (in fact, one in three citizens of the world play video games).

The report also lists the top 10 U.S. states ranked by total in-state video game industry-related economic effect. Including Florida, they are:

STATE Total Economic Output Total Employment

(jobs, approx.) 1. California $51.8 billion 218,090 2. Washington $11.6 billion 48,808 3. Texas $4.15 billion 24,972 4. Florida $2.7 billion 16,270 5. New York $2.07 billion 11,062 6. Nevada $1.9 billion 10,394 7. Minnesota $1.8 billion 6,610 8. Idaho $1.64 billion 7,189 9. Illinois $1.3 billion 8,112 10. North Carolina $1.25 billion 7,497

For more details on this data, click here.

Video games are vital in numerous other aspects of American life. As detailed in the ESA's "2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry," Americans across age, gender and other demographic measures find many positive benefits to video games. For instance:

More than 214 million Americans play video games

64% of U.S. adults and 70% percent of those under 18 regularly play video games

The average age of a gamer is 35-44 years old

Further, the report outlines its impact in developing innovative, far-reaching technologies, such as virtual reality, advanced computing and machine learning.

"Video games are a source of much-needed entertainment, stress relief, escape and social interaction," ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. "The statistics in this detailed report reinforce the significant impact video games have on the U.S. and state economies, including job creation and providing family-sustaining wages in a wide array of careers."

"Video Games in the 21st Century: The 2020 Economic Impact Report" was prepared for the ESA by TEConomy Partners, LLC, a global leader in research, analysis and strategy for innovation-driven economic development.

