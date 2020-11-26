Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of AAK AB (publ.) on November 26, 2020

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Thursday, November 26, 2020, AAK held its Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to pay a dividend for the 2019 financial year of SEK 2.10 per share. The record date for the dividend was set at November 30, 2020 and disbursement from Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to take place on December 3, 2020.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19 and due to the authorities' regulations and advice, the Extraordinary General Meeting was conducted through postal voting only pursuant to temporary legislation and thus without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties.

Minutes with complete resolutions from the Meeting will be made available on the company's website www.aak.com no later than December 10, 2020.

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21

E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.m. CET on November 26, 2020.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries - Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has more than 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,900 employees. We are AAK - The Co-Development Company.

