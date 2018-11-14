Report of Independent Investigation into Larry Nassar's Abuse of Athletes

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent investigators today released a 233-page report that details the findings of their investigation into Larry Nassar's abuse of hundreds of elite and Olympic gymnasts and other children since the early 1990s. The report, which is being made public in its entirety, is the culmination of a 10-month investigation that included over 100 interviews—many of them with current and former USA Gymnastics and US Olympic Committee employees—and review of over 1.3 million documents, including reports, files, emails, notes and text messages.



Investigators from the global law firm Ropes & Gray LLP, led by partners Joan McPhee and James P. Dowden, had complete control over the investigation, the questions asked, the documents reviewed, and the findings made. The full Ropes & Gray Report, including an executive summary, can be found at NASSARINVESTIGATION.COM.

Ms. McPhee and Mr. Dowden said:

"Nassar's sexual abuse of hundreds of girls and young women was a manifestation of a broader set of factors and conditions in elite gymnastics and Olympic sport that allowed the abuse to occur and then to continue uninterrupted for almost 30 years. The fact that so many different institutions and individuals failed to stop him does not excuse any of them, but instead reflects the collective failure to protect young athletes."



The report is divided into five areas of investigation:

Part I: What Happened

Part II: Nassar's System of Abuse

Part III: Who Knew What When and What Was and Was Not Done in Response

Part IV: Contributing Cultural Conditions

Part V: Olympic Governance Structure and Disconnect Between Adopted Policies and Effective Action

Said Ms. McPhee and Mr. Dowden:

"Our aim was to get to the bottom of what went wrong. And it remains our sincere hope that our factual findings will inform efforts going forward to protect young athletes, and will help to ensure that a predator like Nassar can never again find so accommodating a home in sport."

