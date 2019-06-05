Report of Payments to Government Agencies in 2018

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland and Ireland that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2018.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.37 CET on 5 June 2019.

