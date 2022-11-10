REPORT SHOWS RAPID GROWTH IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES AND DEALERSHIP INVESTMENT

Retail Auto Industry Installs 300 New Charging Stations in Metro New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) shows that local franchised new car dealers are driving the adoption of electric vehicles in towns and cities across metro New York. In the past twelve months alone they have installed nearly 300 new charging stations helping to create a unique local charging network for their customers. GNYADA also reported that car buyers received $18.4 million in New York State Drive Clean rebates last year helping to increase new electric vehicle sales by 98% in metro New York. Electric vehicle data was collected for the first time and integrated into GNYADA's full 2022 Economic Impact Report.

DRIVING NEW YORK'S ECONOMY: 2022 AUTO RETAILERS ECONOMIC IMPACT REPORT RELEASED The 2022 GNYADA Economic Impact Report contains unique information on new vehicle sales, tax data, employment statistics, charitable contributions, advertising, and employee compensation.

FULL 2022 ECONOMIC IMPACT REPORT: https://tinyurl.com/r9mc49n5

"Local area dealerships are playing a critical role in the adoption of electric personal and commercial transportation. New York State has mandated that all new vehicles sold are electric by 2035, and local franchised dealerships are the solution to keeping that commitment. Metro New York's franchised new car dealers are expected to collectively invest more than $400 million in the next two years in new EV charging station infrastructure, employee training and sophisticated special equipment," said Mark Schienberg, Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association president.

"Dealers are also preparing their workforce for this new technology by training and recruiting men and women to meet the changes coming. New EV models will be hitting the market every year. In 2022 alone, electric vehicle models increased by 52% from the prior year," continued Schienberg.

Franchised new car dealers do more than sell and service vehicles. They create jobs, provide opportunities for financial gain, and professional growth, and invest in the communities they serve. The ripple effect caused by these small businesses also positively impacts larger businesses and localities in various other sectors including media, construction, and banking.

The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association's member dealers are an important and powerful economic influence and contribute significantly to the creation of high-paying jobs throughout the metropolitan area. There are more than 440 independent new car and truck dealerships in our area with strong, well-established ties to their communities, that are vital to the people who live and work there.

ABOUT GNYADA

Since 1910, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) has been a critical resource for franchised new car dealers throughout the metropolitan New York area. GNYADA's mission is to encourage and ensure excellence in business practices, ethics, standards and service amongst its members, to benefit both the consumer and the automobile retail industry overall. We strive to promote and support the passage of positive legislation, and to create a cooperative regulatory atmosphere at all levels of government.

The Association provides important and useful services for franchised new car dealers that include: assistance with employee healthcare and benefits, helping with regulatory compliance, keeping members up to speed on the latest laws that affect their business, training and education for all personnel, as well as other dealer advocacy efforts. GNYADA also produces the New York International Automobile Show, which injects an additional $250 million into the area's economy each year.

For more information: www.gnyada.com

