REPORT: The Future of Diversity & Inclusion in the Contingent Workforce

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few months, the world has changed, and with it there has been an even greater realization that diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts are important for all workers, not just some. HireTalent and Consciously Unbiased, in association with Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), release "The Future of Diversity & Inclusion in the Contingent Workforce." The research report combines the current climate of the contingent workforce, the desired state and how to measure results to show the impact made.

In the survey, nearly two-thirds (64%) of HR, procurement and other workforce professionals surveyed believe D&I efforts for their employed workforce are a priority, while only a quarter (26%) believe so for contingent. Meanwhile, given the current cultural shift due to recent social unrest, 63% of respondents expect contingent D&I to become a higher priority in the future.

CEO of HireTalent and founder of Consciously Unbiased, Ashish Kaushal, notes, "We wanted to build the playbook to share for the greater good of our industry and society as a whole. If you want to win the 'war for talent,' if you want to continue to evolve and have a contingent workforce that reflects the diverse world in which we live, if you want to create a culture where people of all backgrounds can thrive and grow with your organization, rolling out contingent D&I programs will be a key to success."

After nearly a year of analysis by SIA, the findings are clear that it is possible, with the right action steps, to make a real impact on advancing diversity and inclusion within the contingent workforce.

"Through this research, it's clear that HR and procurement leaders aren't interested in check-the-box solutions; leaders are focused on making measurable impact, holding suppliers accountable for diversity hiring, rethinking how diversity data is captured, and making D&I a business goal just like any other," says Barry Asin, President of Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). "Our research found that the lack of a proven business case for D&I in the contingent workforce was one of the biggest barriers for adoption."

While the business case for D&I initiatives is strong, most of the previous research focuses on only the employed rather than contingent workforce. Advancing D&I across your entire workforce is not only the right thing to do, but the report finds that it is also good for business. In fact, leaders in D&I among contingent workers agree that they reap bottom-line benefits, such as being 27% more likely to agree that their ability to attract talent is a competitive advantage, 24% more likely to agree to achieving a high return on investment (ROI) for contingent work, and have a 19% greater access to highly-skilled talent.

For access please visit https://www.consciouslyunbiased.com/learn

About HireTalent and Consciously Unbiased

HireTalent is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) workforce solutions firm, specializing in securing the best talent fits in Contingent Labor, Direct Hire, & SOW. The company is building the next-generation diversity workforce while influencing the evolution of the talent and staffing industry as a collaborative and supportive thought leader. HireTalent helps clients increase their internal diversity footprint by providing diverse talent across Professional, Admin Clerical, Finance, Technology and Scientific categories.

Consciously Unbiased focuses on diversity and inclusion (D&I) processes to enable sustainability and drive D&I deeper into the organization. In addition, the company uses technology to increase productivity and scale D&I. Ultimately, Consciously Unbiased is turning diversity from intent to action by motivating and building habits within organizations to take practical steps that employees can use in their daily work. This helps to create an ROI on diversity of thought as well as move the diversity DNA forward.

For more information: www.ConsciouslyUnbiased.com and www.HireTalent.com

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

For more information: www.staffingindustry.com

