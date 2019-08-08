Report to Mayoral Candidates, City Council: Philadelphians Speak Out on Housing, Transportation, Parks and Green Spaces

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP has released a report to mayoral candidates James Kenney (D) and Billy Ciancaglini (R) and City Council highlighting resident concerns and recommendations to improving resident life in Philadelphia.

Key findings include:

Housing: The lack of affordable housing and the rise in tax assessments, especially in areas of gentrification.

Transportation: Philadelphians expressed varied concerns about transportation, including sanitation and safety when using public transportation, deteriorated conditions of Philadelphia roads and sidewalks, traffic safety and fatalities, and the lack of adequate parking.

Parks/Green and Public Spaces: Residents in some neighborhoods discussed the lack of green spaces and shared their concerns about safety and poor maintenance.

"We are glad to see affordable housing listed as an important priority, especially for fixed-income seniors," stated Andy Toy, SEAMAAC Development and Communications Director. "There was an emphasis on zoning as an important tool, for both inclusionary housing and allowing Accessory Dwelling Units, that increases affordability for seniors to age in place, where they are most comfortable and connected."

"The North Broad Renaissance is dedicated to keeping North Broad clean, green, safe and improving the overall quality of life for all who visit, live, work and play on this corridor," states Shalimar Thomas, Executive Director of the North Broad Renaissance. "With the senior population expected to be the fastest growing population on North Broad, it made sense for us to partner with AARP Pennsylvania to create livable communities and help Philadelphians age in place gracefully and on their terms."

"We are sharing our findings with candidates before the November elections," said Yocasta Lora, AARP Pennsylvania Associate State Director – Community Outreach and Advocacy. "We look forward to working with the next mayor and City Council to make Philadelphia a more livable community for all ages."

The report summarizes major concerns raised by diverse groups of residents and provides recommendations. In April, AARP Pennsylvania conducted community conversations in five Philadelphia neighborhoods, hearing the thoughts and concerns of over 300 residents related to three major issues – housing, transportation, and parks/green and public spaces.

The community conversations were hosted or promoted by Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Fairmount CDC, Frankford Community Development Corporation, HACE, Northern Liberties Neighbors Association, Rail-to-Trail Conservancy, SEAMAAC, The Enterprise Center, The Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, The North Broad Renaissance, The People's Emergency Center, and The Ralston Center.

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania