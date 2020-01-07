Reporter Jerry Mitchell to discuss new book “Race Against Time” at National Press Club Headliners event Feb. 18

Race Against Time chronicles Mitchell's quest to unearth the truth behind some of the most gruesome and harrowing unsolved murders of the civil rights era. Mitchell's reporting is credited with helping to bring killers to justice for the assassination of Medgar Evers, the firebombing of Vernon Dahmer, the bombing of the Sixteenth Street Church in Birmingham, and the murder of three civil rights workers commonly referred to as the Mississippi Burning case.

This event will take place in the Club's Zenger Room at 8:30 a.m., and will feature a moderated discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. with a light breakfast of coffee, tea, muffins and pastries.

Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $10 for the general public. Please click here to purchase tickets.

Preordered books will be available for pickup and signing at the event. Attendees will also be able to purchase books at the door. Proceeds from the book sales will benefit the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the non-profit affiliate of the Club, so the Institute asks that you leave all outside books at home.

