Reports Indicate Psychedelic Medicine Could be Better Investing Opportunity Than Cannabis

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, all the talk has been about cannabis, cannabis… cannabis. CBD, CBG, THC and so on… but recent reports see the spotlight moving onto a different new "old" player. Its been said in a recent article that: "The global march toward cannabis legalization has seemingly awoken another long dormant area of scientific interest: psychedelics as medicine. While the idea of using LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin (the main hallucinogenic compound in magic mushrooms) to treat mental health disorders is far from a trail-blazing concept, this whole area of research had been off limits for the better part of the last 50 years. Then, something strange happened… In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) (for) psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression. A few months later, the agency awarded (another) BTD for psilocybin therapy for major depressive disorder. In lockstep with the FDA's more open-minded approach toward psychedelic medicine, Denver, Oakland, and Santa Cruz all decided to decriminalize magic mushrooms. Hundreds of other U.S. cities are reportedly considering similar measures at the moment." Mentioned in today's commentary include: Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK: PSYC), Champignon Brands Inc. (OTCQB: SHRMF) (CSE: SHRM), The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCQB: BOSQF) (CSE: BOSS), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), Mota Ventures Corp. (OTCPK: PEMTF) (CSE: MOTA).

The article stated it is a new era in psychedelic medicine, saying: "This renewed interest in psychedelics is being sparked by a pair of seemingly unrelated events. First up, cannabis has now been scientifically validated as a treatment for two severe forms of childhood epilepsy (more on this in a moment). These pioneering efforts with cannabis as medicine, in turn, have inspired researchers to take a second look at other controversial compounds like psilocybin. What's important to understand is that a paradigm shift is starting to be taking shape within the Western medical community. In effect, scientists are increasingly intrigued by the therapeutic potential of psychedelics as treatments for a whole range of mental health disorders. Psychedelic medicine thus has the potential to be a gold mine for early investors."

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) Breaking News: PSYC Offers Fresh Look at Emerging Psilocybin Community with July Newsletter - Global Trac Solutions is pleased to announce the 2nd monthly release and distribution of the July edition of its Microdose Monthly newsletter, which features three articles that provide an overview of Kevin O'Leary's investment participation with MindMed, a review of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lab on Netflix, and an exclusive one-on-one interview with Chi Psilocybin, a prominent voice for the psychedelic reform movement and owner of Truffles Therapy in Amsterdam.

The interview with Chi, amply titled "A Servant of the Mushroom Kingdom," is an in-depth look at a personal journey and discovery of the benefits associated with a life-long affinity for psychedelics and finding life's passion and purpose. On a trip to Thailand, Chi met his future wife and co-founder of their company, Truffles Therapy, a psilocybin retreat that has become his life's work and has hosted many hundreds of "journeyers" from all over the world. Chi believes that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the magic of mushrooms.

David Flores, Global CEO, said, "I would like to personally thank Chi for taking the time to share his unique and fascinating story with us and for the voice he lends to the psychedelic reform movement taking place across the globe. Chi is playing a vital role in the industry's continued emergence into society's mainstream, which is showing great promise through clinical studies for treating debilitating mental health conditions, in addition to improving quality of life for millions across the globe. I believe that our subscribers are really going to enjoy this month's latest newsletter written by Mr. Kent Sligh, Global's Creative Content Director. Furthermore, I look forward to developing our network of industry leaders and advocates and exploring opportunities throughout this process to establish some of the strategic partnerships that will in time contribute to our emergence as an industry leader for news and information."

In other active company news in the markets this week:

Champignon Brands Inc. (OTCQB: SHRMF) (CSE: SHRM), a human optimization sciences company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, continues to highlight the scientific merit of its ketamine treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) while demonstrating rapid onset efficacy and safety of its treatment processes. To this accord, the Company is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger McIntyre, and the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (the "CRTCE") have been recently published in two peer reviewed study journals (the "Peer Reviewed Studies") focusing on ketamine's safety, tolerability and effectiveness: Safety and tolerability of IV ketamine in adults with major depressive or bipolar disorder: Results from the Canadian rapid treatment center of excellence. Expert Opinion on Drug Safety, 1-10. doi:10.1080/14740338.2020.1776699 and The Effectiveness of Ketamine on Anxiety, Irritability, and Agitation: Implications for Treating Mixed Features in Adults with Major Depressive or Bipolar Disorder. Bipolar Disorders. doi:10.1111/bdi.12941. The Company invites both current and prospective shareholders to review the Peer Reviewed Studies using applicable databases.

The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCQB: BOSQF) (CSE: BOSS) recently announced its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind has entered into an agreement entitled "CLINICAL TRIALS START-UP STUDY AGREEMENT" with Translational Life Sciences Inc. ("TLS") to initiate clinical trials to test certain potential therapeutic effects of psilocybin and other compounds in psychedelic mushrooms.

According to the terms of the engagement, signed on May 6, 2020, NeonMind and TLS shall work together to conduct the evaluation of psilocin or psilocybin on cravings, on the metabolism, on food addiction and on glucose and hormone levels. Neon authorizes TLS to perform activities required to prepare for and conduct the study and the parties shall work towards entering into a clinical study agreement. NeonMind shall pay for all costs related to the study and TLS shall arrange for prior approval by Health Canada, and engagement of all necessary parties to conduct the study.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED) the leading neuro-pharmaceutical company for psychedelic inspired medicines is rapidly advancing its drug development pipeline and R&D activities since its listing on March 3, 2020. MindMed Co-Founder and Co-CEO JR Rahn said, "Our progress in the past few months clearly demonstrates the quality of our team and the pace at which we operate as a company. We are honored to pioneer the fast growing psychedelic inspired medicines industry alongside peers including COMPASS Pathways, ATAI Life Sciences and non-profits MAPs, USONA and the Heffter Institute. There is a very clear distinction of the caliber of organizations advancing clinical trials to develop disruptive medicines for mental health and addiction and we look forward to continually raising the bar for the entire space and patients."

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic-inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The company's has initiated or is initiating studies to evaluate potential treatments to help patients with ADHD, anxiety, cluster headaches and substance abuse. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience to this groundbreaking approach to the development of next-generation psychedelic medicines.

Mota Ventures Corp. (OTCPK: PEMTF) (CSE: MOTA) recently announced that its US based Nature's Exclusive brand ("Nature's Exclusive" or the "brand") acquired 102,844 new customers during the six month period ending June 30, 2020. Total new customers acquired during the reported period represents an all-time high for new customers within any given six-month period for the brand.

This record number of customers acquired can be attributed to the Company's increased marketing efforts of its Nature's Exclusive brand, as well as a successful scaling of the Company's supply chain, and its ability to respond to market demand in the midst of a global pandemic through the introduction of new and relevant products.

Commenting on new records being set by the Company, Ryan Hoggan, CEO stated, "With 2020 presenting so many uncertainties, including on a global economic front, I am very pleased with the Company's 2020 performance to date. Mota, and its Nature's Exclusive brand are illustrating their resilience and relevance. In the first half of this year, not only have we reached a record number of new customers, at over 100,000, we also reached and released record sales revenues of $5.1 million, for the month of May, alone. With these reassuring indicators that Mota and Nature's Exclusive are establishing brand recognition and demand, we are increasingly confident that continued focus on growth in the US and expansion in Europe will prove successful and continue to create value for our shareholders and stakeholders, alike."

