Repp Health Releases Next Generation Location Intelligence Solution for Healthcare Providers

"It's time for healthcare to synchronize and accelerate. Increasing the efficiency and utilization of assets and people will improve patient satisfaction and drive costs down." David Sachs, CEO, and Co-Founder , Repp Health

Real time location intelligence on patients, assets and staff can help hospitals move patients through the care process more efficiently, visually augment the move toward hospital "command and control centers" and help healthcare organizations prepare for value-based reimbursement. Putting the right people in the right place at the right time ensures more efficient delivery of care.

To date, tracking in healthcare has been difficult to deploy, very expensive and lacking accuracy. Repp Eo ultra-wideband (UWB), proprietary technology combines a limited on-premise footprint with secure cloud-based data processing to create a level of accuracy previously unavailable to indoor tracking solutions.

About Repp Health

Repp Health was founded in 2018 by Michael Sachs, who's prior businesses have included: Sachs Group, now part of IBM Watson, Aetna's BSwift & SG2/Vizient. Mr. Sachs is a healthcare visionary who has brought his immense insights into optimizing the patient care process.

Contact

Repp Health

Heather Swanson, 720.272.8755

hswanson@repphealth.io

SOURCE Repp Health

Related Links

https://repphealth.io/

