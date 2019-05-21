Repp Health Releases Next Generation Location Intelligence Solution for Healthcare Providers
May 21, 2019, 11:17 ET
BOULDER, Colo., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Repp Health is pleased to announce the release of Repp Eo™, a next generation real time tracking solution developed specifically for the healthcare market.
Repp Eo provides precise X,Y coordinates similar to GPS. It's much easier to deploy, a fraction of the cost than other tracking solutions and has a familiar map interface with a blue dot experience.
"It's time for healthcare to synchronize and accelerate. Increasing the efficiency and utilization of assets and people will improve patient satisfaction and drive costs down." David Sachs, CEO, and Co-Founder, Repp Health
Real time location intelligence on patients, assets and staff can help hospitals move patients through the care process more efficiently, visually augment the move toward hospital "command and control centers" and help healthcare organizations prepare for value-based reimbursement. Putting the right people in the right place at the right time ensures more efficient delivery of care.
To date, tracking in healthcare has been difficult to deploy, very expensive and lacking accuracy. Repp Eo ultra-wideband (UWB), proprietary technology combines a limited on-premise footprint with secure cloud-based data processing to create a level of accuracy previously unavailable to indoor tracking solutions.
About Repp Health
Repp Health was founded in 2018 by Michael Sachs, who's prior businesses have included: Sachs Group, now part of IBM Watson, Aetna's BSwift & SG2/Vizient. Mr. Sachs is a healthcare visionary who has brought his immense insights into optimizing the patient care process.
