Republic Airways addresses pilot shortage and welcomes first aviation training academy class Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first class of future pilots at the Republic Airways Holdings' LIFT Academy will "take off" on Tuesday. LIFT Academy, a U.S.-based aviation training school located at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND), launched in May of 2018 and makes aviation training affordable, accessible and attractive. Over 600 applications were received for the first class.

LIFT Academy makes a career as a commercial pilot more accessible to all by reducing the cost and structural barriers to entry in aviation. Applying to LIFT is free, and total tuition for the flight academy is $65,000, which is lower than most other aviation training schools in the U.S. Further, graduates of LIFT are guaranteed a First Officer job with Republic Airways. To further help students with tuition costs, Republic is also offering financing opportunities and loan assistance to those who qualify.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first class to LIFT Academy," said Matt Koscal, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Republic Airways Holdings. "LIFT Academy is revolutionizing pilot training by introducing the most technologically advanced flight program, while removing barriers such as cost and accessibility that today limit the pilot career to a narrow demographic."

LIFT Academy features a structured aviation education environment and curriculum that combines flight, flight simulator, online and in-classroom training. Throughout the training program, students train on a fleet of advanced new aircraft and flight simulators produced by Diamond Aircraft Industries, including the DA40 single-engine and the DA42 twin-engine aircraft. Both aircraft possess the most advanced technology in the industry, including the most sophisticated avionics suite in the market. The program will be further enhanced with Diamond Flight Simulator Training Devices (FSTD) built to achieve the most realistic cockpit simulation environment.

Republic currently hires nearly 700 commercial pilots annually, and that number is expected to grow by 50% over the next decade. The airline industry is currently facing a significant pilot shortage. Reports indicate 637,000 new commercial airline pilots will be needed worldwide by 2036 to meet demand because of contributing factors like pilot retirements and worldwide aviation growth.

Interested students can call 317.471.2200 or 1.800.435.2552 and visit flywithLIFT.com. Republic Airways officials are available to answers questions regarding the pilot shortage and LIFT Academy.

About Republic Airline



Republic Airline, based in Indianapolis, operates a fleet of about 190 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with about 950 daily flights to 100 cities in 40 U.S. states, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs about 5,500 aviation professionals. Visit www.rjet.com for more information, follow the company on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, and connect on Facebook or LinkedIn.

