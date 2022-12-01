Republic Capital Advises Pathstone on Combination with $35 Billion Trust Company, Willow Street

Founded by Barbara Hoeft in 2005 and based in Jackson, Wyoming, Willow Street provides responsive, relationship-focused, trust administration and fiduciary services solutions to ultra-high net worth families around the world. Willow Street's service model spans advisory, administration, and governance support to Wyoming-based private trust companies as well as directed and discretionary corporate trustee services through its trust company charter with the Wyoming Division of Banking.

Willow Steet’s six partners will all become shareholders in Pathstone and maintain their current leadership roles at Willow Street. In addition, Phillip J. Harrington, Jr., will retain his role as Chairman & CEO of Willow Street and serve as a member of Pathstone’s executive leadership team. Willow Street’s sole focus will continue to be trust and fiduciary services, thereby maintaining its role as a pure fiduciary.

About Republic Capital Group: Republic Capital Group, led by John Langston and Peter Nesvold, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

