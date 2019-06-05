Republic Capital Group Congratulates AUTUS Asset Management on Investment from Emigrant Partners

HOUSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities, is today congratulating its client, AUTUS Asset Management, on the closing of an investment from New York Private Bank & Trust through its subsidiary Emigrant Partners. This is Republic Capital Group's third capital or merger transaction this quarter.

AUTUS Asset Management has more than $950 million in assets under management (AUM) and was founded more than 15 years ago to provide customized portfolio management solutions that help clients reach their unique financial goals while carefully controlling risk. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management solutions and services, including retirement planning, tax and cost efficiency services, and independent research tailored to clients' needs. The firm serves high net worth individuals and families.

"The team at AUTUS are first class people and they have built a great business. It was a pleasure to work with them to achieve this goal. We look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of their firm," said John Langston, Founder & Managing Director of Republic Capital Group.

"Working with John and his team at Republic Capital Group was a pleasure. Their industry expertise and knowledge was evident every step of the process and allowed us to remain focused on the big picture. We can't say enough about how helpful Republic's guidance was and we appreciate all the hard work they put in on our behalf," said Mark Fielder, Managing Member of AUTUS Asset Management.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. The firm serves clients throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

