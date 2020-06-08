Republic Capital Group Investing in Creativemass, a FinTech Software Company

HOUSTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities, is today announcing it is investing in Creativemass, a co-located U.S. and Australian financial services software company providing wealth management solutions through its flagship product, WealthConnect.

Led by a diverse team of specialists from industry and technology, Creativemass was founded in 2017 with the goal of using advanced technologies to simplify the processes associated with the delivery of financial services. The company has six offices across three countries, and their current clients include some of the largest wealth management firms in the United Kingdom and Australia.

WealthConnect serves wealth and asset management, insurance, mortgage, broker dealer, and accounting firms by delivering a uniquely modern technical solution on the world's leading CRM platform, Salesforce. The product integrates the foundational components of Salesforce with advanced financial planning, wealth management, and broking capabilities.

"I believe Creativemass and WeathConnect will change the landscape of our industry," commented John Langston, Managing Director of Republic Capital Group.

Michael Rouse, Founder & Managing Director of Creativemass, said, "The investment from Republic Capital Group represents an important strategic partnership as the company expands into the U.S. market."

Jacob Schutt, a board member of Creativemass and Principal & CTO of San Francisco based Parallel Advisors, a premiere wealth management firm, added, "WealthConnect offers an industry-leading solution for client engagement and firm-wide efficiencies which are requirements for financial services firms eager to grow their businesses."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email [email protected].

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Chalice Capital Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

Related Links

http://www.republiccapgroup.com/

