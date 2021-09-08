Republic Capital Group Receives Minority Stake from Nesvold Capital

As part of the transaction, NCP founder, Peter Nesvold, will join Republic Capital's New York office as a partner and Managing Director, and will take an active, day-to-day role in Republic Capital's management and investment banking mandates. Prior to founding NCP, Nesvold was a key principal in the growth of Silver Lane Advisors ("Silver Lane"), which grew from a one-banker practice to the #1-ranked investment bank nationally, guiding asset and wealth management firms through mergers and acquisitions. Silver Lane sold to Raymond James Financial in 2019. Going forward, Nesvold will offer advisory services exclusively through Republic Capital and will continue to make strategic, minority investments through NCP.

John Langston, Republic Capital's founder, remarked: "You can't hire great talent and experience like Peter's, you partner with it. I'm thrilled that Peter has joined our organization as an equity partner, and am convinced that we will be a formidable competitor in financial services investment banking for years to come."

"As an investor, my job is to identify extraordinary talent before they become household names in the financial services community," commented Peter Nesvold. "I could not be more excited about partnering with John Langston and his team at Republic Capital. The firm is the best kept secret in asset and wealth management M&A, and is closely tracking Silver Lane's ascent from burgeoning practice to industry leader."

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset, and wealth management communities. Republic Capital serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders. Learn more about Republic Capital at www.republiccapgroup.com.

About Nesvold Capital Partners

NCP is a merchant bank that serves as a strategic partner to, and makes supportive minority investments in, firms in the financial services industry. The firm has a particular focus on asset and wealth management, securities, fintech, and related businesses.

Media Contact: Candace Langston, [email protected]

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

Related Links

www.republiccapgroup.com

