Republic of Peru Announces Results of Stand-alone Tender Offer

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offer (the "Offer") dated November 21, 2019, to purchase for cash its 7.840% bonos soberanos due 2020 (the "Old Bonos Soberanos"), including bonos soberanos in the form of Global Depositary Notes, previously issued by Citibank, N.A., as depositary (the "GDNs", together with the Old Bonos Soberanos, the "Old Bonds"), in each case as set forth in the table below, today announced that the Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 27, 2019. The Settlement Date for the Offer is expected to be Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Offer Document.

In accordance with the Offer, Peru has determined the Maximum Purchase Amount of eligible bonos soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, applicable to the Offer to be approximately S/74,324,000.

Peru priced: (i) a new issuance of its 5.350% sol-denominated bonos soberanos due 2040 (the "New 2040 Bonos Soberanos") and (ii) a further issuance of its 5.400% sol-denominated bonos soberanos due 2034 (the "New 2034 Bonos Soberanos", together with the New 2040 Bonos Soberanos, the "New Bonos Soberanos").

The Purchase Price payable for each S/1,000 principal amount of Old Bonds tendered by holders and accepted pursuant to the Offer was set forth in a previous press release.

For convenience, set forth below are the maturity date, outstanding aggregate principal amount, ISIN, CUSIP, Common Code and NEMÓNICO, as applicable, for each Old Bond subject to the Offer:

Old Bonds

Maturity Date

Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount as of

November 20, 2019 (1)

ISIN

CUSIP

Common Code

NEMÓNICO 7.840% Bonos Soberanos due 2020

08/12/2020

S/231,125,000

PEP01000CY33

144A: 715638CV2 REG S: 715638CV0

199972987

SB12AGO20 7.840% GDNs due 2020

08/12/2020

–

144A: US715638AZ51

REG S: US715638BA91

144A: 715638AZ5

REG S: 715638BA9

144A: 056018956

REG S: 044046083



________________________











(1) These amounts may include Old Bonds held by institutions and companies controlled by the Peruvian Government that have not been cancelled.













The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Old Bonos Soberanos, including in the form of GDNs, tendered and accepted for purchase.

Bonos Soberanos Aggregate Principal Amount of Tendered

Bonos Soberanos Aggregate Principal Amount of Tendered Bonos

Soberanos Accepted 7.840% Bonos Soberanos due 2020 (1) S/74,324,000 S/74,324,000





(1) Includes the 7.840% GDNs due 2020 issued by Citibank, N.A., as the depositary that were validly tendered and accepted by Peru in accordance with the Offer.

Only holders that were either (i) qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or (ii) non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act (collectively, "Eligible Holders"), were eligible to participate in the New Bonos Soberanos Offering (as defined in the Offer Document).

The Information Agent of the Offer is:



Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers Call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free: (866) 470-3800

website: www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru/



The Dealer Managers for the Offer are:

BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park

New York, New York 10036 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor New York, New York 10013 HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York 10018 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 383 Madison Avenue New York, New York 10179 Attention: Liability Management

Group

Collect: (646) 855-8988

Toll-free: (888) 292-0070 Attention: Liability Management

Group

Toll Free: (800) 558-3745

Collect: (212) 723-6106 Attention: Global Liability Management

Group

Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM

Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552 Attention: Latin America –Debt

Capital Markets

U.S. Toll-Free: (866) 846-2874

U.S. Collect: (212) 834-7279

The U.S. Tender Agent of the Offer is:



Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free: (866) 470-3800

http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Peru/

Disclaimer

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer or sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Offer was not made to holders of Old Bonds in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws required the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer was deemed to be made on behalf of Peru by the dealer managers for the Offer or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction

In any EEA Member State this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

This announcement is for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order")), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order, (iii) are persons falling within Article 43 of the Order, (iv) are outside the United Kingdom, or (v) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

SOURCE The Republic of Peru

