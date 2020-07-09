Republic of Suriname Announces Successful Results of Consent Solicitation

PARAMARIBO, Suriname, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Suriname (the "Republic") announced today that it has received the Requisite Consents (as defined below) as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 8, 2020 (the "Expiration Time"), according to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Information and Tabulation Agent, for its consent solicitation announced on June 30, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitation"), relating to its 9.875% Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and the Accounts Agreement in connection with the 2023 Notes.

Following acceptance of the Requisite Consents, the Republic will be executing a supplemental indenture to the indenture governing the 2023 Notes, and an amended and restated Accounts Agreement, effecting the proposed amendments and the waiver approved in the Consent Solicitation and described in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated as of June 30, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"). The proposed amendments and waiver will not become effective until the Consent Payment (as defined below) has been paid.

The 2023 Notes were originally issued on December 20, 2019 in an aggregate principal amount of US$125,000,000. As of the date of the Consent Solicitation Statement, US$125,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes remained outstanding.

The Consent Solicitation expired on the Expiration Time. The Republic expects to pay holders of 2023 Notes whose consents were validly delivered and accepted by the Republic (the "Consent Payment") promptly in accordance with the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The proposed amendments and the waiver required valid consents from holders of not less than 75% of the outstanding principal amount of the 2023 Notes to become effective (the "Requisite Consents").

As of the Expiration Time, the approximate percentage of the outstanding principal amount of the 2023 Notes for which the Republic has received and accepted consents is as follows:

Title of Security ISIN / Common Code Outstanding Principal Amount Percentage of Aggregate Outstanding Principal Amount that has Consented 9.875% Notes due 2023 Restricted: 86886P AB8 / US86886PAB85 Regulation S: P68788 AB7 / USP68788AB70 US$125,000,000 99.84%

*********

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of consents of any holders of 2023 Notes. The solicitation of consents of holders has only been made pursuant to the Consent Solicitation Statement.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is the Solicitation Agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the Information and Tabulation Agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation.

NONE OF THE SOLICITATION AGENT, THE TRUSTEE, THE ACCOUNT BANK, THE INFORMATION AND TABULATION AGENT NOR ANY OF THEIR RESPECTIVE DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AFFILIATES, AGENTS OR REPRESENTATIVES HAS MADE ANY RECOMMENDATION AS TO WHETHER HOLDERS SHOULD HAVE DELIVERED CONSENTS TO THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS AND THE WAIVER PURSUANT TO THE CONSENT SOLICITATION, AND NO ONE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY ANY OF THEM TO MAKE SUCH A RECOMMENDATION. EACH HOLDER MUST MAKE ITS OWN DECISION AS TO WHETHER TO GIVE A CONSENT.

The Consent Solicitation Statement is available from the Information and Tabulation Agent. The Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation is:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, New York 10006

Attn: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: +1 212 430-3774

Toll free: +1 866-470-4200

By facsimile:

(For Eligible Institutions only):

+1 212 430-3775/3779

Confirmation:

+1 212 430-3774

Email: [email protected]

Any questions regarding the terms of the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Solicitation Agent or the Information and Tabulation Agent at their respective addresses and telephone numbers set forth on this communication. Requests for additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement or any other related documents may also be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent.

The Solicitation Agent for the Consent Solicitation is:

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

85 Broad Street

New York, New York 10004

Attention: Debt Capital Markets

+1 212 667-7424

*********

Republic of Suriname

acting through the Minister of Finance of the Republic

S.M. Jamaludinstraat 26

Paramaribo

Suriname

SOURCE Republic of Suriname