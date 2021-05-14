Republic Of Uruguay - Announcement Of Tender Offer Results

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Uruguay (" Uruguay ") previously announced an offer to purchase for cash (the " Tender Offer ") its bonds of each series of Global Bonds listed in the table below (collectively, the " Old Bonds " and each Old Bond, a "series" of Old Bonds), subject to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 13, 2021 (the " Offer to Purchase "). Uruguay has instructed HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. (in such capacity, the " Billing and Delivering Bank "), to accept subject to proration and other terms and conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, valid preferred tenders and non-preferred tenders in aggregate principal amounts of Old Bonds as set forth below.

The Tender Offer expired, as scheduled, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 12:00 noon New York time for non-preferred tenders and at 2:00p.m. New York time for preferred tenders.

The maximum purchase amount is (i) Ps.19,041,712,000 principal amount for the 2022 Ps. Bonds (as defined below), (ii) Ps.0 principal amount for the 2028 Ps. Bonds (as defined below), (iii) US$93,381,237 principal amount for the 2022 USD Bonds (as defined below) and (iv) US$0 principal amount for the 2024 USD Bonds (as defined below).

The aggregate principal amount of preferred and non-preferred tenders of Old Bonds and the aggregate principal amount of preferred and non-preferred tenders of such Old Bonds that have been accepted are shown in the table below. Appropriate adjustments will be made so that purchases are made in the minimum denominations set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Old Bonds Aggregate Principal Amount

of Preferred Tenders Aggregate Principal

Amount of Preferred

Tenders Accepted Aggregate Principal

Amount of Non-

Preferred Tenders Aggregate Principal

Amount of Non-

Preferred Tenders

Accepted 9.875% Global Ps. Bonds due 2022

("2022 Ps. Bonds") Ps.17,524,039,000 Ps.17,524,039,000 Ps.1,517,673,000 Ps.1,517,673,000 8.500% Global Ps. Bonds due 2028

("2028 Ps. Bonds") Ps.9,465,861,000 Ps.0 Ps.1,250,000,000 Ps.0 8.000% Global Bonds due 2022 ("2022 USD Bonds") US$78,506,344 US$78,506,344 US$14,874,893 US$14,874,893 4.500% Global Bonds due 2024 ("2024 USD Bonds") US$98,636,535 US$0 US$22,671,628 US$0

In accordance with the Offer to Purchase, the purchase price to be paid per Ps. 1,000 principal amount of each series of Global Ps. and per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of each series of Global USD Bonds tendered and accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer will be equal to the fixed price indicated in the table below (the " Purchase Price ").

Global Ps. Bonds Outstanding

Principal Amount

as of Thursday,

May 13, 2021

ISIN

(Rule 144A / Reg S)

CUSIP

(Rule 144A / Reg S) Common Code

(Rule 144A / Reg S) Purchase Price (per

Ps.1,000 Principal

Amount) (1) (2) 2022 Ps. Bonds Ps. 35,271,246,000 US917288BJ06 / USP96006AE41 917288 BJ0 /

P96006 AE4 163395410 / 163395444 Ps. 1,045.00 2028 Ps. Bonds Ps. 31,603,000,000 US760942BC54 / USP80557BV53 760942 BC5 /

P80557 BV5 168332475 / 168332521 Ps. 1,047.50











Global USD Bonds Outstanding

Principal Amount

as of Thursday,

May 13, 2021

ISIN

CUSIP Common Code Purchase Price (per

US$1,000 Principal

Amount) (2) 2022 USD Bonds US$310,919,173.33 US917288BC52 917288BC5 023617129 US$1,087.50 2024 USD Bonds US$1,009,616,897 US760942AZ58 760942AZ5 096139942 US$1,091.00













(1)The Purchase Price of the Global Ps. Bonds shall be converted into U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of Ps.44.026 to US$1.00.

(2) In addition, investors will receive Accrued Interest, as described in the Offer to Purchase.

Holders of Old Bonds held through the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ") that have been validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer must deliver their accepted Old Bonds to the relevant Dealer Manager (as defined below) no later than 3:00 p.m., New York time, on the Settlement Date. Holders of Old Bonds held through Euroclear Bank SA/NV (" Euroclear ") or Clearstream Banking, société anonyme (" Clearstream ") that have been validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer must deliver their Old Bonds to the Billing and Delivering Bank, at the latest, using the overnight process, one day prior to the Settlement Date and must not use the optional daylight process. The Settlement Date is expected to occur on Thursday, May 20, 2021 subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Failure to deliver Old Bonds on time may result (i) in the cancellation of your tender and in you becoming liable for any damages resulting from that failure, (ii) in the case of preferred tenders (a) in the cancellation of any allocation of Uruguay's new Peso-denominated Global Ps. Bonds due 2031 (the " Ps. 2031 Bonds ") or U.S. dollar-denominated 4.375% Global Bonds due 2031 (the " USD 2031 Bonds " and, together with the Ps. 2031 Bonds, the " New Bonds "), as applicable, in the New Bonds Offering (as defined below) in respect of your related indication of interest and/or (b) in the cancellation of your tender and in your remaining obligated to purchase your allocation of New Bonds in respect of your related indication of interest and/or (iii) in the delivery of a buy-in notice for the purchase of such Old Bonds, executed in accordance with customary brokerage practices for corporate fixed income securities. Any holder whose tender is cancelled will not receive the purchase price or accrued interest.

All Old Bonds that are tendered pursuant to tender orders placed through a Dealer Manager and are accepted as instructed by Uruguay will be purchased by the Billing and Delivering Bank in such amounts as Uruguay shall determine and subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase. Only the Billing and Delivering Bank will be liable for the payment of the purchase price and accrued interest for Old Bonds validly tendered and accepted by Uruguay. Uruguay will not be liable under any circumstances for the payment of the purchase price and accrued interest for any Old Bonds tendered in the Tender Offer by any holder. The Billing and Delivery Bank shall only have the obligation to sell to Uruguay the Old Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase that the Billing and Delivery Bank has actually purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer on the Settlement Date. Tender orders that are not for permitted tender amounts have not been accepted.

Subject to the conditions to settlement of the Tender Offer, Old Bonds accepted for purchase will be settled on a delivery versus payment basis solely with the Billing and Delivering Bank on the Settlement Date, in accordance with customary brokerage practices for corporate fixed income securities.

Uruguay has agreed to apply a portion of the net proceeds of its new bonds offering announced on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (the " New Bonds Offering ") to purchase the Old Bonds accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer from the Billing and Delivering Bank at the applicable purchase price plus accrued interest. The Tender Offer is subject to the dealer manager agreement relating to this Tender Offer not being terminated prior to or at the time of the settlement of the Tender Offer. BofA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Santander Investment Securities Inc. acted as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. DF King & Co., Inc. is the information agent in connection with the Tender Offer (" Information Agent "), and questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to the Information Agent or any of the Dealer Managers using the contact information below:

D.F. King & Co., Inc. Attention: Mei Zheng 48 Wall Street New York, NY 10005 Toll Free: (877) 732-3621 All Others Call: (212) 269-5550 website: www.dfking.com/uruguay BofA Securities, Inc.

One Bryant Park, 9th Floor New York, New York 10036 United States Attention: Liability Management In the United States: Toll-free: +1 (800)-292-0070 Outside the United States: Collect: +1 (646)-855-8988 HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10018 United States Attention: Global Liability Management Group Toll Free: +1 (888) HSBC-4LM Collect: +1 (212) 525-5552 Email: [email protected] Santander Investment Securities Inc. 45 East 53rd Street New York, New York 10022 United States of America Attention: Liability Management Group Collect:+1 (212) 940-1442 Toll-free: +1(855) 404-3636

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Old Bonds. The Tender Offer will be made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

The distribution of materials relating to the New Bonds Offerings and the Tender Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the New Bonds Offerings and Tender Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Each of the New Bonds Offerings and the Tender Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The New Bonds Offerings and the Tender Offer are void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the New Bonds Offerings or the Tender Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the New Bonds Offerings and the Tender Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the New Bonds Offerings or the Tender Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Dealer Manager or any affiliate of a Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the New Bonds Offerings or the Tender Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction. Owners who may lawfully participate in the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

Stabilization/FCA

No securities are intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, "IMD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling any securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore any offering or selling of any securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

No securities are intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, (a) a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA, and (b) the expression "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the securities. Consequently, no key information document required by the PRIIPs Regulation, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation"), for offering or selling securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore any offering or selling of securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended or superseded).

This announcement is intended for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Financial Promotion Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom, (iv) fall within Article 43 ("Members and creditors of certain bodies corporate") of Financial Promotion Order, or (v) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This document is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

