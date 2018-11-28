Republic Services Charitable Foundation Launches Giving Program

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly established Republic Services Charitable Foundation has announced the recipients of its first-ever companywide charitable giving program called National Neighborhood Promise™. National Neighborhood Promise grants are designed to deliver critical funding to nonprofit organizations leading neighborhood revitalization projects across the country.

"For the first time, our more than 35,000 employees across the country are coming together on a national level to focus our charitable giving efforts more strategically, making significant and lasting impacts on the neighborhoods that need it most," said President and CEO Don Slager. "We're excited about this important step in Republic Services' growth and look forward to making an even bigger difference in the communities we serve."

Through National Neighborhood Promise, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation partners with select 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to directly support neighborhood revitalization projects and programs within the United States, including Puerto Rico. These partnerships strengthen the neighborhoods in which Republic's employees live and work.

In 2018, the Foundation is funding projects with eight partners in local communities, with grants ranging from $40,000-$250,000:

The selected projects include critical home repairs, community cleanups and park revitalizations. Republic Services employees in each of the eight communities will offer volunteer time in addition to the grant funding and in-kind products and services. The projects in total are estimated to impact more than 100,000 residents.

Grant recipients for 2019 will be announced early next year.

For more information about the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and the National Neighborhood Promise program, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.

