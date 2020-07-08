Republic Services Donates 100,000 Masks to Essential Service Providers

PHOENIX, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. today announced the donation of 100,000 N95 masks to assist essential service providers in Atlanta and in Rutherford County, Tenn., amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will provide much-needed support to healthcare workers at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, the largest public hospital in Georgia, and help keep first responders safe in Rutherford County.

"As an essential service provider ourselves, Republic Services understands what it means to have employees on the job every day, taking care of our communities," said Jon Vander Ark, president. "Throughout the pandemic, we have been unwavering in our mission to take care of our people, our customers and the communities where we live and work. With this donation, we are proud to honor the work of those who are providing lifesaving services during this critical time."

The donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) is an extension of Republic's "Committed to Serve" initiative. Committed to Serve is a $20 million initiative to recognize Republic's frontline employees and to help support small business customers that are the economic engines of local communities. Across the country, Republic has contributed $3 million to its charitable foundation to support the rebuilding of small businesses and invested $17 million back into local economies through gift cards and meals for employees and their families.

In Atlanta, the donation of 40,000 masks will support the 3,000 doctors and other medical personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic at Grady Hospital, a Republic customer. In Rutherford County, 60,000 masks will help protect first responders, county personnel and the community.

"It is impossible to express how grateful we are for the incredible support of Republic Services as we work to keep our employees and patients safe," said Joselyn Baker, president, Grady Health Foundation. "Personal protective equipment, including masks, is a critical component to our ability to deliver quality care – especially in the face of a global pandemic. Partnerships like this help to ensure we will continue to have the resources we need."

