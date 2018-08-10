Republic Services of Atlanta Announces End to Teamsters' Troubling Actions

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services of Atlanta announced this afternoon that the Company has accepted an immediate and unconditional offer by Teamsters 728 to return to work. Earlier today, Teamsters representatives directed some employees to walk out on their jobs.

"We believe that our people make everything possible, and take pride in providing all employees with outstanding compensation and benefits and a great place to work," said Scott Sterner, general manager of Republic Services. "While this was a disappointing and avoidable episode, we're accepting the Teamsters 728 offer to return to work and resume negotiations next week."

The strike occurred before the Teamsters gave employees a chance to vote on a comprehensive proposal. It only briefly affected one of Republic's locations in the metro area, the Atlanta South business unit. Its impact on service and operations was minimal.

Republic would like to thank its customers for their patience and understanding today, and reassures the community that normal service will resume immediately.

