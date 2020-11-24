Republic Services Workers In California Join Teamsters

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services workers in Santa Rosa, Calif. voted overwhelmingly last week, by a 2-1 margin, to join Teamsters Local 665 in San Francisco. The 40-worker unit of drivers, mechanics, spotters, scale house attendants, equipment operators and laborers are seeking a strong union contract to secure workplace improvements after years of empty promises from management.

"This was a team effort. Together, as Teamsters, they will hold the company accountable under a legally binding contract that addresses their workplace concerns in writing," said Juan Gallo, Recording Secretary for Local 665. "These workers knew the time had come for union representation, and we look forward to winning them the wages, benefits and security that come with a Teamster contract."

Gallo helped lead the organizing effort at Local 665 and is already working with the unit to begin bargaining a first contract. In addition to improved pay and better working conditions, the workers are also seeking lower health care costs.

"We are excited to have gained the trust and support of the hard-working men and women at Republic Services in Santa Rosa. In welcoming these 40 new members from the solid waste industry, I want to acknowledge Local 665 Recording Secretary Juan Gallo. Brother Gallo took the lead in a difficult organizing campaign, the success of which increases Local 665's solid waste division to over 600 members. This number has been increased from just 100 members five years ago," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer for Local 665. "When workers join the Teamsters, they see improvements in their wages, benefits and working conditions. We look forward to representing this committed group of workers and congratulate them on becoming members.

The Santa Rosa workers will join with Teamster waste workers nationwide in the fight for better workplace conditions at Republic Services, the second largest private waste company in the U.S.

"I applaud this determined group of workers for their commitment to win a union voice. Our division proudly welcomes them to the Teamsters, and we look forward to working with Local 665 to secure a strong contract. These essential workers are on the front lines of this pandemic, and they deserve to be protected and respected on the job," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

