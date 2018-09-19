Republic Wireless Awarded Third Customer Support Award in 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina-based Republic Wireless is once again recognized for advancements using technology to positively impact customer care through its innovative support model. Republic Wireless was honored with the "Use of Technology - Customer Service" Award at the 2018 annual North Carolina Technology Association Awards Gala on November 15th. The award recognizes companies, organizations and institutions for their implementation of technology to produce a demonstrated impact in the area of customer service.

"From the beginning, we took a unique approach to how we handled support. We believed that waiting on hold to speak to an agent was a thing of the past," says Doc Shufelt, SVP and General Manager. "While it may be unorthodox for a mobile phone company not to have a 1-800 number, we were confident we could deliver better, faster and more comprehensive support online. Seven years later, our model and team of knowledgeable agents who use it continues to consistently drive value to our members, delivering world-class member support in an ever-evolving industry."

Republic's highly successful support model blends elements of self-service content and tools, agent-assisted support, and innovative peer-to-peer interaction.

Self-service support is powered by a robust online community and a Knowledge Centered Service (KCS) strategy with an expansive database of helpful articles.

Republic's agent-assisted support program deploys an advanced technology solution that automatically prioritizes, categorizes and routes inquiries to specialized agents, resulting in continuous improvement to wait times and overall member satisfaction.

Republic's peer-to-peer solution enables Republic customer-experts to answer questions and provide assistance to other members - an innovative, technology-enabled solution that also improves timeliness and satisfaction.

This is the third customer service-related award for Republic Wireless in 2018. In July, Republic Wireless was named one of the Top 10 Best Web Support Sites by the Association of Support Professionals, and in February, it took home the Biggest Growth Award at Nicereply's annual Customer Happiness Awards.

About Republic Wireless

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Republic Wireless is run by a team of innovators who live to provide families with remarkably simple, affordable, and safe ways to stay in touch. Most well-known for pioneering WiFi calling for smartphones and saving customers over $500 million off their cell phone bills, their industry-leading plans start at just $15 for unlimited talk and text, and cellular data available at only $5 per GB. The company has been recognized as a top carrier choice by Consumer Reports, for the best basic plan by Money magazine, and for excellence in customer service by PC Magazine.

