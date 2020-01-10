Republican Congressional Candidate Famela Ramos Organizes Prayer Rally to Combat Sex Trafficking

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Famela Ramos for Congress Campaign announced a Prayer Rally at the corners of Otay Lakes Road and Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista at 12 noon on Friday January 10, 2020. The rally will be followed by a luncheon at Hector's Mariscos restaurant at 2305 Otay Lakes Rd Ste 201, Chula Vista, CA 91915.

Republican Congressional Candidate Famela Ramos

"I will make one of my main objectives, once elected to Congress, to work tirelessly to end sex trafficking in San Diego, in the United States, and globally,'' said Famela Ramos. "While my colleagues in this election are competing amongst each other for who comes up with the best anti-Trump rhetoric, my team is working diligently with various groups in order to develop policies and programs which we will implement to stop sex trafficking."

According to the California Attorney General's Office, human trafficking is among the world's fastest growing criminal enterprises and is an estimated $150 billion-a-year global industry. It is a form of modern day slavery that profits from the exploitation of our most vulnerable populations. It involves controlling a person or group through force, fraud, or coercion to exploit the victims for forced labor, sexual exploitation, or both. Human trafficking strips victims of their freedom and violates our nation's promise that every person in the United States is guaranteed basic human rights1.

"I am pleased to work with the team assembled by Congressional Candidate Famela Ramos to proactively attack this cancer on our society," said Dino Palmiotto, President of the San Diego Hospitality and Entertainment Coalition. "Our group, which represents owners of nightclubs and entertainment venues in San Diego, has previously partnered with the Department of Homeland Security to bring awareness to the issue of sex trafficking. Given Famela's unique ability to bring people from different political and religious affiliations to work together, I believe we will accomplish much progress together with her team."

Famela Ramos is the Republican Candidate running against 12 Democrats in California's 53rd District. She has been endorsed by former State Senator Joel Anderson, Mayor Richard Bailey, City Councilman John McCann, School Board Member Esther Valdes, Peter Farrell, Chairman of the 20 billion dollar company Resmed, and NFL Hall of Famer Wes Chandler.

