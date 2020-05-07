Republican National Convention Announces Jeffrey W. Runge, MD, FACEP as Senior Advisor

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Republican National Convention Committee on Arrangements (COA) announced Dr. Jeffrey W. Runge, a leading national health security official, is joining their team as a Senior Advisor for Health and Safety Planning. With 35-years of experience as a board-certified physician in emergency medicine and notable leadership positions across the federal government and industry, Dr. Runge's extensive medical and risk management background and work with federal, state and private entities, including many in North Carolina, make him well equipped to guide the convention as they plan for a safe, in-person event in August.

"We've said from the start that we are committed to hosting a safe and successful 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, and Dr. Runge's background and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to map out our plans that ensure the health safety of all convention participants and the Charlotte community," said President and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly. "We recognize this hasn't been done before, but we remain committed to leading the path forward so that we can safely re-open America and create a five-star event for attendees and guests this August."

Dr. Runge has decades of clinical, research, leadership and administrative experience. He served as the Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at the United States Department of Transportation (2001 – 2005) and the Chief Medical Officer and Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (2005 – 2008). He continued to advise companies on their medical, safety and biodefense risk planning in subsequent years across both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Runge lives in North Carolina where he consults on health and safety risk management, medical preparedness and response, operational planning, biodefense and transportation safety.

