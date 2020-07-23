Republican US Senate Candidate Dr. George Flynn: Republicans, Please Stop Having Events

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George Flinn, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is asking that the Party of Personal Responsibility start acting responsibly by canceling all in-person events.

The Party of Personal Responsibility is seen as self-reliant and determined, not to be told what to do. As a Party of Personal Responsibility, why are we having to be told to wear masks? Dr. George Flinn, candidate for U.S. Senate, believes that it is the duty and personal responsibility of Republicans to wear masks, and stop putting its senior members at risk.

Recently, four members of the Flinn team contracted the novel coronavirus at state and county GOP events. Fortunately, these were younger team members who are otherwise healthy. That said, Flinn believes too many of the senior members of our Party are putting themselves at risk.

"Fortunately, my team members are young and able to heal quickly. But as a doctor, I am not willing to support the potential loss of life in order to attend in-person events," said Flinn. "We should not let politics, especially primary politics, get in the way of combating the virus. So, to protect life, my team and I will not attend any events that do not follow proper social distancing or mask guidelines. It's just the right thing to do."

It is Dr. Flinn's view that we should not have to institute a mask mandate, because Republicans are the Party of Personal Responsibility and wearing a mask is the right thing to do. He is calling on all Republicans to wear masks and stop having in-person events.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, organizations and businesses across the state have gone virtual in all types of ways. Tennessee has proved to be resilient, but now Flinn believes, it's time to be responsible.

Stopping events is only temporary. Dr. Flinn has a real solution on how to get us back to normal. He believes that begins with testing, specifically antibody testing. In April, Dr. Flinn put out a webinar explaining the testing differences and why it is so important. Flinn asks fellow Republicans to stop having events, to stop allowing the spread of COVID-19, and to allow the party to once again be the Party of Personal Responsibility.

To learn more about Dr. Flinn's stance and Real Solutions for Tennessee, visit www.flinnforsenate.com .

SOURCE Dr. George Flinn for U.S. Senate

